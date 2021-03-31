Brock has been one of the fan-favorite characters from the Pokemon anime. He has a list of roles in the show, including being the Pewter City Gym leader, traveling companion/friend of Ash Ketchum, and a skilled Pokemon breeder.

Throughout the anime, Brock is also known for his friendly, funny, and at times obnoxious behavior around female characters. Despite this, he still proves many times over that he is a skilled user of Pokemon in battle.

That being said, there are some Pocket Monsters that the Rock-type specialist missed out on.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Brock should've trained in the anime

#5 - Gigalith

Gigalith (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gigalith is the final form of the Rock-type, Roggenrola. It evolves from its second stage, Boldore, when it is traded. It's odd that Brock didn't use this Pokemon nor its prior two evolutions, especially when considering that his traveling companion Ash used both.

Brock would have had what it took as a trainer to get the Pokemon into its final stage. Gigalith would have been a powerhouse for his team, with the impressive Rock moves it can learn and the strong defense and attack stats that it boasts.

#4 - Aggron

Aggron (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aggron is a Rock/Steel-type Pokemon that Brock would have absolutely dominated any battlefield with had he trained one in the anime.

Aggron is wickedly strong with its amazing defensive stats and has also gained a Mega Evolution. Perhaps, Brock wouldn't even have had any interest in becoming a Pokemon breeder or doctor had he owned an Aggron.

#3 - Golem

Golem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering that Brock already had Golem's first evolution, Geodude, it's truly surprising that the Rock-type user didn't take the time to train it all the way into its final evolution.

Golem is powerful both defensively and offensively in battle. It's also a dual Rock/Ground-type. Brock should have probably trained the impressive Golem with his skills as the Pewter City Gym Leader.

#2 - Rhyperior

Rhyperior(Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final evolution of Rhyhorn and Rhydon, Rhyperior is another dual Rock/Ground-type that Brock could have benefitted from.

The Pokemon has fantastic stats all around and also has an incredibly useful ability called Solid Rock. It allows the Pokemon to soften the blows from extremely effective moves that are used against it.

#1 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar, an absolute beast of the Rock/Dark-type variety, is by far the #1 Pokemon that Brock missed out on by not training. Tyranitar is perhaps the best Rock-type Pokemon in the franchise's history.

Although it would have taken a long time to train it along with other difficulties, not many trainers could be more qualified to master this Pokemon than Brock. The character could have caught it while it was in one of its previous evolutions and raised it into a phenomenal Pocket Monster.

