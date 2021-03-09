With Pokemon's overall popularity sky-rocketing these days, it's no wonder that YouTubers are making more videos about the franchise than ever before.

Every aspect of Pokemon is covered on YouTube, from card pack openings to video game playthroughs. Some of them have been making videos for years, while others are fresh to the platform.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon YouTubers

#5 - CandyEvie

CandyEvie (Image via CandyEvie on YouTube)

CandyEvie's channel was created in October 2012. She first began uploading videos of her encounters with shiny Pokemon.

CandyEvie currently has around 555k subscribers and mostly makes Pokemon trivia and opinion videos. Her channel is so well-loved and popular that The Pokemon Company has sponsored a few of her uploads.

#4 - MaxmoefoePokemon

MaxmoefoePokemon (Image via MaxmoefoePokemon on YouTube)

Max Stanley is an Australian YouTuber with multiple popular channels. His Pokemon channel has blown up in popularity since he made it back in July 2012. His current subscriber count is over 1.5 million.

Stanley uploads Pokemon content of all kinds. Some of his more popular videos are card pack openings and collectible showcases. He is well-liked for his witty humor and boisterous behavior.

#3 - Logan Paul

Logan Paul (Image via Logan Paul on YouTube)

Although his YouTube channel has been up and running since 2015, Logan Paul has only recently joined the Pokemon scene.

One of Paul's latest streams on YouTube was of him opening a one million dollar 1st Edition Pokemon card box. The stream, now available as a video on his channel, has already pulled over four million views.

With Pokemon-related videos becoming more mainstream, it's likely Logan Paul will continue to stick with the trend for some time.

#2 - MandJTV

MandJTV (Image via MandJTV on YouTube)

Michael Groth, known by his channel name MandJTV, has one of the highest subscriber counts out of strictly-Pokemon YouTube channels.

The MandJTV channel was created in June 2009 and primarily focuses on discussing Pokemon news. Groth also makes comedic videos about Pokemon Go and has a second channel, where he uploads videos of himself playing a variety of games.

#1 - UnlistedLeaf

UnlistedLeaf (Image via UnlistedLeaf on YouTube)

The bad news for UnlistedLeaf is that he's just been listed. On the bright side, his channel earned the number one spot. UnlistedLeaf has nearly 2.2 million subscribers and has been around since 2012.

His Pokemon content covers the entire spectrum, plus a few additional original ideas. One of his videos, "World's First REAL Pokeball," has over 14 million views.

