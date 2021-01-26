There are a significant amount of trainers in Pokemon GO who don't really care about the PvP factor in the game. These casual trainers are only interested in the most popular Pokemon and showing off their collection to friends.

Many Pokemon are popular due to their cute aesthetic, while others are popular for their strength. Only a few combine the two, making them popular among all fans.

Top 5 popular Pokemon in Pokemon GO

#1 - Pikachu

A list like this has to include Pikachu. Pikachu is by far the most popular Pokemon in the franchise. Pikachu was the first Pokemon to be introduced in the series, and its popularity has only increased since.

#2 - Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is one of the Pokemon that trainers can start their journey with in Pokemon GO. This Grass type Pokemon is a cute little monster before growing into an intimidating presence with its final evolution.

#3 - Mewtwo

This mysterious Psychic type Pokemon is another fan-favorite. Everyone who followed the franchise since its inception has been fascinated by Mewtwo. Mewtwo is also strongest Pokemons in Pokemon GO.

#4 - Gyarados

Gyarados goes through one of the trickiest evolvutions in Pokemon GO. It's difficult to evolve this Pokemon because of the amount of candies required. However, it's worth the time and effort cause it's one of the most powerful Pokemon a trainer can have in their arsenal.

#5 - Eevee

Eevee is another adorable Pokemon that trainers can get their hands on in Pokemon GO. The prime reason behind Eevee's popularity is its many evolutionary branches. Each of Eevee's evolutions are strikingly beautiful.

Not all of Eevee's evolutions are equal in strength though. Trainers can use a name trick to get specific "Eeveelutions." There is a caveat; this name trick only works once.

Trainers can use a mossy lure module or a glacial lure module to evolve Eevee into a Leafeon or Glaceon in Pokemon GO.