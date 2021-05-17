Top 5 rarest Free Fire gun skins of all time

Free Fire gun skins play a vital role in a match, not just for aesthetic purposes but also for strategic functions, such as improving the stats like damage rate, reload time, etc.

In Free Fire, players can equip a wide range of weapon skins. However, there are some gun skins that only a few players possess.

Listed below are five unique Free Fire gun skins of all time.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these skins is based on speculation and discussions in the Free Fire community. The skins listed here may not be rare for all players.

5 rarest Free Fire gun skins of all time

#1 - Griffin's Fury (M4A1)

Griffin's Fury is one of the oldest and rarest legendary skins in the game. This unique skin greatly improves the range of the M4A1 and doubles its rate of fire. It also significantly slows down the weapon's reload speed.

#2 - Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha is an Evo gun skin with upgradable seven stages. The skin raises the Scar's damage rate and doubles its fire rate. Also, it reduces the weapon's reloading speed.

#3 - AK - Unicorn's Rage (Golden Era)

The Unicorn's Rage AK skin in Free Fire

When it comes to damage stats, the AK is one of the most effective weapons in Free Fire.

The AK's damage rate and accuracy are doubled when players equip it with the Unicorn's Rage skin. The only demerit of the skin is that it reduces the weapon's magazine size.

#4 - Apocalyptic Red (M1014)

The M1014 Apocalyptic Red skin has an on-display animation. It is an incubator skin, which is the primary reason why many players don't own it. Also, a lot of diamonds are required to acquire the M1014 Apocalyptic Red skin.

The skin's attribute doubles the weapon's rate of fire, speeds up the reloading time, but reduces magazine capacity.

#5 - Blue Flame Draco (AK)

The Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

The Blue Flame Draco AK skin is one of the rarest skins available in Free Fire. The unique thing about this skin is its special design, with the on-display animation making it more appealing.

This upgradable Evo gun skin was previously available in Free Fire's Faded Wheel segment. However, due to its high price, only a few players were able to afford it.

