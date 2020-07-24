Top 5 rarest wraps in Fortnite

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite has seen a steady stream of new cosmetics being added into the game. Wrap,s as a cosmetic were first introduced in Fortnite at the end of 2018. They are, in effect, skins that can be used on both weapons and vehicles.

Credit: samsung.newsweek.com

If you have Fortnite on your Android phone, you can register for the ‘Galaxy Cup’ Fortnite Solos tournament which can easily get you the not-yet-released ‘Galaxy wrap’.

Wraps are often rotated, and might not return to the Item Shop for long periods of time. In this article, we look at five of the rarest wraps that are currently available in the game.

Fortnite: Five Rarest wraps in the game

Blue Metallic wrap

The Blue Metallic wrap is one of the rarest wraps in Fortnite: Battle Royale. It was a reward that players could obtain by completing the 6th of the 12 Ice Storm Event challenges. The event took place back in January 2019.

Credit: zilliongamer.com

The skin has a classy black design with hexagonal tiles and a blue border on one side. It is part of the Ice Kingdom set which includes the Ice King and Ice Queen Outfits.

Candy Cane wrap

Advertisement

The Candy Cane wrap was actually the first wrap to be added to the game. Since then, it has featured in the Item Shop only three times, making it probably the rarest one that you can find in-game.

Credit: progameguides.com

The Candy Cane wrap comes with red and white candy stripes and is one of the Holiday-themed wraps available in Fortnite. Keep an eye out for the item especially towards the end of December, every year!

Spring Party wrap

Like the Candy Cane wrap, the Spring Party wrap is another uncommon holiday-themed wrap available in the game. It is part of the Pastel Patrol set, and has a colorful fluorescent design with a purple border on the bottom side.

Credit: progameguides.com

When available, the wrap can be bought for 300 V-bucks, although it was last seen in the store in mid-March of this year.

Magma wrap

Magma is one of the most popular yet rare wraps available in the game. The wrap has a trendy orange and black design, and was the first Epic-rarity wrap to be sold on the store.

Credit: progameguides.com

The Magma wrap was also the first animated wrap to be sold. When available, it can be bought for a cost of 700 V-bucks.

Lucky wrap

The Lucky Wrap is another uncommon Wrap that can be bought from the Item Shop for 300 V-bucks. The wrap was last seen in the store back in early February, and was released back in May of 2019. The Lucky wrap has a shiny green and gold design with leaf imprints.

Credit: youtube.com

As a Fortnite gamer, in case you are lucky enough to get the opportunity to buy one of the above wraps, you must take both the opportunity and the cosmetic with both hands!