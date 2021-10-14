Top 5 reasons why BGMI Lite should be released like PUBG Mobile Lite

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans have been yearning for the release of BGMI Lite ever since the official confirmation for BGMI was made in May 2021. However, there has been no confirmation from the developers regarding a specific Indian version of the streamlined title.

Much to the delight of the players, several famous figures in the BGMI community, including Ghatak and Maxtern, have recently spoken about the release of BGMI Lite. This has brought a sense of excitement among them.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏 BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏

Reasons why BGMI Lite should be released

5) Lower RAM requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite has lower requirements compared to other games (Image via Tencent)

Lower RAM requirements were one of the critical factors for PUBG Mobile Lite's mass popularity in India.

Due to RAM constraints, gamers have been unable to try out Battlegrounds Mobile India. The release of BGMI Lite will resolve this issue.

4) PUBG Mobile Lite alternative

Since the PUBG Mobile Lite ban, the game's community has been looking for alternatives that will work on their devices. However, no other game comes close to providing players with such an experience while requiring the lowest device requirements.

With the release of BGMI Lite, users will have the opportunity to enjoy a game compatible with their device.

3) Older inventory and items

Players will be able to get their older items (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

A lot of players had financially invested in their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts. If the game is released, it is envisaged that developers will provide them with the opportunity to transfer their account and data, including items such as cosmetics and more.

This is likely to be identical to what they did with BGMI and would be a huge relief for individuals who have previously spent thousands in the battle royale title on acquiring commodities.

2) Lower storage requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite has lower storage compared to other games

Storage issues are another reason why players have not been able to try out BGMI. The game takes up a lot of space because players need to download a variety of resource packs.

As with the RAM issue, the release of BGMI Lite will resolve this and give the players a game to play.

1) To cater to the massive player base

GamingDuniyaYT @DuniyaYt

#BringBackPUBGMLITE @PUBG Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE. @PUBG MobileLite @PUBG MOBILE Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE.

#BringBackPUBGMLITE @PUBG @PUBGMobileLite @PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/PBEiWWDkU6

A large proportion of PUBG Mobile Lite's player base was Indian. The game's ban devastated the hearts of the whole community and left a significant void ever since they have been waiting for news concerning their beloved title.

They have been asking officials, content creators and other figures to provide further information on the social media platforms. As mentioned above, Ghatak and Maxtern's latest statements have provided them with some solace.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

