Fortnite Horror Maps (IMAGE COURTESY: Epic Games)

Fortnite, at this point, is boring and has repetitive content, and fans are hoping Chapter 3, which is being released next month comes with some exciting additions. Players have been introduced to several new changes such as the Fortnite Party Royale mode to keep them in the game.

However, the beautiful Fortnite community has come together in these adverse times to bring forward some unique and creative maps in the Fortnite Creative. In this article, we explore the top 5 scary maps currently being used in Fortnite.

If you are unaware of how to use codes in Fortnite, refer to this article for a step by step explanation - How to use Fortnite's Airport Simulator map code.

On that note, let's jump into the top 5 scariest maps!

#5 Cursed Forest

Cursed forest map in Fortnite

At No.5 is the Cursed Forest, made by the Teamidol. This map is so well detailed and the sound effects make the atmosphere seem spooky. This map has objectives to fulfill and players can fully experience and soak the suspense that this map creates.

Cursed Forest Code: 6024-5002-6192

#5 Patient 104

Patient 104 map in Fortnite

At No.4 we've got Patient 104, made by Rynex and Juxi. This map is very challenging but has a beautiful story to it as well. You wake up in a hospital and there is no sign of human life, which is an interesting proposition for a horror map. The lighting is fairly symbolic and the placement of the objects seems very thoughtful.

Patient 104 Code: 5553-3300-1757

#3 Fortnightmare on Addison Street

Fortnightmare on Addison Street in Fortnite

Fortnightmare on Addison Street made by NJ Checkmate comes in No.3. This map will give you puzzles to solve, and the dialogues of this map are very well framed and engaging. Jump scares are also a vital part of this storyline.

Fortnightmare on Addison Street Code: 7078-9716-9274

#2 Horror House

Jag's Horror House in Fortnite

At No.2, we have Horror House, made by Jag. This map will give you literal chills with jumpscares. The map is unique because it provides you a torchlight to find your way out in the darkness. The settings and the positioning of the objects in this map are very good. It has a great atmosphere to explore and feel the horror.

Jag's Horror House Code: 5028-1548-0889

#1 House of Torment

House of Torment in Fortnite

At the numero uno rank, we have House of Torment, made by Relatable. This map has a very different art style compared to maps in this list and that makes it very unique and scary. It features a range of sound effects, to build the momentum and the suspense of the map. All in all, this is undoubtedly one of the finest maps ever made in Fortnite Creative.

House of Torment Code: 6003-4995-1704.