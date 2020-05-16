How to use Fortnite's Airport Simulator map code

Airport Simulator in Fortnite

Fortnite is full of sweaty gamers these days. For a new player, it becomes really difficult to actually enjoy the game and not indulge in the competitive nature of the game. Thus, let us get into a few finer aspects of the game, wherein the new players can enjoy the game to the fullest and have fun with their friends.

After the introduction of the creative mode by Epic Games in 2018, players went wild with their imaginations in order to make their own dream Fortnite. Players now have the ability to create customized maps on the turf. Many players created challenges and death run maps in order to challenge their friends to compete and have a good time together.

However, there is a new map that is trending on the creative hub, which is the ‘Airport Simulator’ map made by the YouTube Content creator 'Makamakes'. He crafted a very unique Airport experience-based simulator in Fortnite where the player experiences the essence of boarding a plane. He also spent an enormous amount of time making the map.

If you are interested in watching how he made the whole map, you can watch it here.

Maps like these are always a good idea to make the game more enjoyable. Even though there haven’t been many updates in the game recently, one hopes that this creative hub content and these maps would help the player base enjoy the fun aspects that Fortnite has always been known to provide.

Steps for playing the Airport simulator in Fortnite

#1 You need to log into your Epic games account, select the creative mode and start the game.

Fortnite's creative mode

#2 After that, it would ask you to select a server. Go to create and launch.

Fortnite Creative Server

#3 It will lead you into a cruise ship. You would then need to climb up the left stairs and reach into any portal.

Fortnite Teleportation Bubble

#4 Go near the console of the portal and enter the code 1854-0566-2178 and press accept.

The code for Airport Simulator map

#5 You will then find yourself in the lobby after some time you’ll experience the Airport Simulator in Fortnite.

Lobby of Airport Simulator

Fortnite is famous for its funny emotes and the cosmetics in the game. That keeps the gamers engrossed to the game as the developers try to push out the latest updates during the quarantine. These facets also increase the longevity of the game.

Additionally, it is very crucial for the developers to keep the game fresh and fun to play, especially considering that Fortnite has lost out on its fan base slightly, in recent times.

