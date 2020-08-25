Top 5 streamers who dominated matches with other game's controllers

Besting others at a video game takes plenty of practice. Honing your skills with a keyboard and mouse or a controller for a specific game can take a decent amount of time. Pro players across the video game landscape have spent years grinding their way to the top of their specific game.

Then every so often, someone comes along and overshadows the typical controller scheme for a game. Players take to the battlefield with controllers meant for different games. From guitars to drums to racing wheels, it is an amazing feat to behold.

5 times a controller from a different game was used to win

#5 – SLAPTrain (GTA V – Steering Wheel)

SLAPTrain boasts over 2 million subscribers on YouTuber. His channel showcases a variety of games, but he is well known for racing in games with a steering wheel controller. That is obviously what they are used for, but some games meant for other controllers incorporate racing. An example of that is GTA V.

Video game controllers along with keyboard and mouse are the typical ways to control GTA V. SLAPTrain, however, hooks up his steering wheel controller and uses it to best other players. Eventually, he is able to come away with a very secure 1st place victory.

#4 – Noel Miller (Warzone – Steering Wheel)

Noel Miller is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer who decided to jump onto COD: Warzone with a racing game steering wheel controller. It was tough for him to get used to it at first, but at eventually, he was able to defeat an opponent in the gulag. The entirety of the COD: Warzone game wasn't that kind to Noel, but this moment was one of triumph.

He steered his character to a corner behind a set of lockers. The opponent sent in a flashbang and rushed in. Noel was prepared and fired his shotgun right into the enemy as he approached. That was the strategy to make it work. A gulag victory with a steering wheel controller is nothing to scoff at.

Gulag Clip at 2:30

#3 – UKOGmonkey (Fortnite – Guitar Hero)

UKOGmonkey is another popular YouTuber who streams live on Twitch. His challenge was to enter several Fortnite lobbies with a Guitar Hero controller. He did his best to overcome the odds at first, but was finding himself down on his luck. Playing a game with a controller meant for another is difficult task.

Over the course of his attempts, UKOGmonkey racked up a total of 40 kills with the Guitar Hero controller. Soon, he started to notice the number of players in the lobby diminish. The Victory Royale did elude him, but he was able to take 2nd place twice in a row!

#2 – DeanoBeano (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Rock Band Drums)

This one can only be described with one word. Impressive. DeanoBeano has carved a niche on his Twitch channel with several different COD streams occuring with a Rock Band controller, notable the drums. This type of controller seems impossible to handle, but DeanoBeano makes it happen.

The drums sound off as he hits each one and goes to line up a shot in a COD: Modern Warfare lobby. The hardpoint gets contested by an enemy that walks right into his scope. Using the drum controller, DeanoBeano makes the symbols crash as his in-game character pulls the trigger, netting him a spectacular kill with an irregular controller choice.

Image via Reddit

#1 – UKOGmonkey (Fall Guys – Guitar Hero)

Appearing a second time on the list, UKOGmonkey just can't get enough of trying other games with a Guitar Hero controller. This time, he takes the controller to Fall Guys. Time after time he would find himself eliminated from the competition.

That is until he manages to outdue his Guitar Hero controller attempts at Fortnite. He is able to win two Fall Guys games in a row. The first crown is taken in Royal Fumble where the final players in the competition attempt to be the last one with the tail. The second victory comes in a game of Hex-a-Gone, where he outlasts the remaining players with the controller even having a delay on his ability to jump.