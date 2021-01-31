Top 5 streamers who experienced life-threatening moments on live stream

Streaming can be a very tedious job at times, and it has its own occupational hazards. In several cases, live streams have been a great source of inspiration for viewers. Other live streams bear testimony to some of the most heart-wrenching ordeals people can be subject to.

Although live streaming has its benefits and brings in a lot of money, streamers have done some pretty objectionable things for the sake of donations and popularity.

5 live streams that didn't go as planned

#1 - Girlfriend dies on live stream

Image via Daily Sabah

30-year old YouTuber Stas Reeflay was arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend on a live stream for $1000. The man was arrested after his girlfriend died during a live stream. Reeflay allegedly agreed to a viewer's request to have his girlfriend abused for money.

He locked her out in the balcony, which led to hypothermia and her death. Stas Reeflay was arrested following this incident.

#2 - Being followed in Japan

Byron Daniel Bernstein, also known as "Reckful" on Twitch, had a terrifying experience in Japan. Reckful noticed that he was being followed by a man wearing a mask during a stream.

This incident freaked him out and he started running. It was later revealed that this masked man was just an unstable fan. The fan was following Reckful because he wanted to freak him out.

#3 - Home invasion on live stream

This incident occurred back in 2014. Nikki "Sajadene" Elise was streaming a game of DoTA when she heard noises in her house. She quickly dropped everything to see why there was such a commotion and realised that there was a burglar in the house.

The burglar was on camera and stealing things from her room. Although Sajadene was unharmed and the burglar was arrested, she was definitely shaken up after the incident.

#4 - Lothar's seizure on live stream

Jakub "Lothar" Szygulski experienced a life-threatening experience on live stream. The man suffered a terrible seizure while playing Hearthstone. He collapsed on the floor. Lothar hasn't had any seizures recently and is currently leading a healthy life.

#5 - Never accept candy from strangers

Andy Milonakis is a sketch comedian and an IRL streamer. When he was streaming around three years back, he encountered a stranger who tried to lure him with candy.

Although Andy came out of the situation completely unharmed, this stream provided all his viewers with a lesson: " Never accept candy from stranger."