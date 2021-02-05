Although streaming on Twitch is considered a fairly safe job, some streamers manage to get up to shenanigans and hurt themselves. While dexterity may not be a streamer's strong suit, their pain has garnered infamy as their clips continue to be circulated by fans.

The following are five moments when streamers managed to injure themselves live.

5 times streamers injured themselves live

5. nanonoko

Popular poker player nanonoko burned his hand while cooking and streaming a game of poker. Placing the pot of water on the wrong gas burner, nanonoko left a running flame that heated the vessel's handle instead of the water.

When chat informed him that the water was boiling, the streamer grabbed the handle and got burned. What adds to the scene is that nanonoko seems to be completely clueless about how he got burned.

4. phantoml0rd

Controversial ex-streamer phantoml0rd hurt himself while trying to celebrate hitting his 10k subscriber goal. The banned CS: GO gambling site owner attempted to launch a confetti streamer in the air but didn't know it was pointed the wrong way.

What ensued was a loud noise, pain and the streamer exclaiming "Oh, it's the other way around! Oh, my leg!"

3. abusivepillow

Twitch streamers aren't strangers to being attacked, whether its people on the street or them being swatted. However, streamers do not expect to be attacked by their own green screen as this person experienced.

The green screen fell from one of its edges and wrapped itself around the streamer. Abusivepillow entangled in it and chipped his tooth in the process.

2. magicalcube

No one can reasonably mess up while making Ramen noodles. But that doesn't apply to magicalcube. While asking the chat about which bowl to pour the noodles, he knocked the boiling hot vessel of Ramen off balance and got boiling water all over his hands.

1. sarakateee

The most tragic of the bunch, Sara Kate, was hurt on stream while nuzzling her cat. As she got up close to it, the cat didn't seem to want anything to do with her, scratching her right under the eye and drawing blood.

