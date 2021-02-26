Top 5 Streamers who thought their camera was off

Multiple popular streamers in the past been have been caught committing hilarious mistakes and errors in front of their thousands of viewers.

Quite a few of these mistakes have ended up with career-threatening situations, although most of them have been downright funny. Fans of these popular content creators tend to be on the lookout to catch their favorite celebrities committing such mistakes.

In this article, the top streamers who, in the past, have hilariously forgotten to turn off their cameras will be talked about. These include some popular ones, including the likes of Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who has been caught committing such errors multiple times.

Top Streamers who forgot that their camera was still on

#5 Sodapoppin

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris might not be the most popular content creator around, but he is one of the most hilarious ones. Morris has had a highly interesting career and used to spend hours streaming blackjack tournaments on various casino websites. Most recently, Sodapoppin has had trouble with the Twitch policies governing in-game “nudity.”

Regardless, Morris, with his 6.2 million followers on Twitch, makes it to this list because of a hilarious incident when he was caught animatedly checking his mic equipment on stream. The streamer was under the impression that he was offline and ended up saying some hilarious things on camera, as you can see int he above video.

#4 Faze H1ghSky1

Considering Patrick "H1ghSky1" Bragaru is only 14 years of age, his achievements and overall popularity certainly warrant a place in this list. He became the youngest content creator in history to join the decorated FaZe clan back in May 2019. However, the streamer finds himself on this list for an entirely different reason.

The streamer has, in the past, forgotten that he was on camera, and he ended up passing out in front of thousands of viewers. This was, of course, after struggling to keep up for quite some time, leading to a hilarious turn of events.

#3 Tfue

It wasn’t a long time ago when Turner “Tfue” Tenney was considered the king of Twitch, and the best Fortnite player in the world. The streamer recently made a return to Fortnite but ended up immediately regretting his decision. Tfue has been caught making multiple hilarious mistakes on live stream, including the times he blurted out inappropriate things in front of viewers.

The incident in question refers to the time when he went off the camera without switching it off after mumbling something about “being hungry” to his viewers. However, the mercurial streamer did not return for around five minutes, and he was shirtless when he eventually did.

#2 Pokimane

Pokimane is easily the most popular content creators of recent times and perhaps the most popular female streamer around. Pokimane and her fans have often come under criticism for a variety of reasons, although she is said to have one of the most loyal communities around.

The particular incident can be watched along with other streamer incidents in the video posted before the start of the section.

The streamer had once invited some friends to her house, and the group was talking and relaxing in her living room. Pokimane had forgotten to switch off the camera after she was done streaming, and thousands of viewers could see the “house-party.” She realized what was happening when she bent down to pick up her cat.

#1 Ninja

When a streamer has had a career as long and fruitful as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, there are bound to be a bunch of hilarious incidents for fans to look back at. Ninja has been caught streaming by mistake multiple times, although one incident is easily the most hilarious of all.

The streamer once accidentally started streaming without meaning to, and fans could not believe what they were looking at. He looked sleep-deprived, dehydrated and drunk, perhaps a combination of all three, and he reacted hilariously when he finally realized that he was online, all the while.