Ice-type moves can be incredibly useful in Pokemon. Freezing an opposing Pokemon will almost guarantee a victory over that creature.

Some of the most powerful Ice-type moves can grant other types of Status Conditions to opponents.

The likes of Articuno, Lapras, and several non-Ice-type Pokemon have shown just how incredibly dangerous these attacks can be. The strongest Ice-type moves are as deadly as Pokemon moves can be.

Top 5 strongest Ice-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Ice Hammer

Ice Hammer is Crabominable's signature move. It comes with 100 Power and 90% Accuracy. Ice Hammer inflicts some solid Ice-type damage but does come with a setback.

It lowers the user's Speed by one stage each time it is used. That could be seen as a plus if Crabominable is used in a Trick Room setting, making it faster than opposing Pokemon as its Speed lowers.

#4 - Blizzard

Blizzard is one of the most iconic Ice-type attacks in Pokemon. There are so many Pokemon that can learn this move. It provides great coverage in battle.

Blizzard currently has a low 75% Accuracy, but it has a massive 110 Power. In Hail, the move will always land. It also comes with a 10% chance of freezing the target after it connects.

#3 - Glacial Lance

Glacial Lance is the signature move of Ice Rider Calyrex. Ice Rider Calyrex is formed when Calyrex and Glastrier are exposed to the Reins of Unity item.

Glacial Lance is an Ice-type move that deals damage with no other effects. It always receives a STAB when used by Ice Rider Calyrex. That adds to its already incredible 130 Power. It also comes with 100% Accuracy.

#2 - Freeze Shock

Freeze Shock has 140 Power with 90% Accuracy. It is one of the signature moves of Black Kyurem, when Kyurem and Zekrom are fused with DNA Splicers.

The attack deals damage but also has a 30% chance to cause Paralysis. On the turn it is selected, nothing happens as this attack has a charge turn. The next turn allows Freeze Shock to deal massive damage.

#1 - Ice Burn

Ice Burn is similar to Freeze Shock with 140 Power and 90% Accuracy. It is the signature attack of White Kyurem, when Kyurem and Reshiram are fused with the DNA Splicers. The charge turn, Ice-typing, and damage capabilities are pretty much the same as the previous attack.

The difference, though, is a 30% chance to Burn rather than Paralyze. Burn is arguably better in this instance as it lowers Attack and deals damage at the end of every turn.