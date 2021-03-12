Clemont is one of Ash Ketchum's many companions on his journey to become a Pokemon Master.

Clemont and his little sister, Bonnie, joined Ash in the Kalos region. As the Gym Leader of Lumiose City, it was safe to assume that Clemont would be quite the Pokemon trainer.

While he had Pokemon of other types, Clemont was mostly known for his team of Electric-types. The crafty inventor seemed to have lived his best life on the adventure with Ash before returning to his Gym.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon that Clemont used in the anime

#3 - Heliolisk

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Heliolisk had very little screentime in the Pokemon anime. It made a huge impact in the short time it was given, however. It was acquired prior to Clemont actually appearing in the anime as a Helioptile. Clemont then evolved it with a Sun Stone.

It was most often used by Clemont's Clembot, the robot that took over Gym Leader duties. It was obvious this was the signature Pokemon of both Clemont and Clembot in Gym Battles. Heliolisk was shown to be a very powerful and energetic Pokemon who loves and respects its trainer.

#2 - Bunnelby

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bunnelby was the first Pokemon that Clemont caught after debuting in the anime. It is quite the mature Pokemon, having been shown as such throughout the series. However, sometimes, it would act out due to Chespin's antics.

Clemont used Bunnelby in his first battle against Ash. In fact, he would use it in the last battle against Ash as well. It was quite the moment when the two Pokemon battled before Ash and Clemont separated and the actual outcome of the battle was left a mystery.

#1 - Luxray

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

From Shinx to Luxio to Luxray, this is Clemont's best Pokemon in the anime series. Luxray is incredibly strong and is Clemont's go-to Pokemon in battle. It was shown as victorious in battle a number of times with Clemont as its trainer.

It has battle wins against Treecko and Magnezone. Not just that, it played a huge part in stopping the dastardly plans of both Team Rocket and Team Flare. Clemont's Luxray is one of very few companion Pokemon that just simply exudes power.