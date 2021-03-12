The Pokemon TCG is once again reaching popularity levels similar to when Pokemon cards originally burst onto the scene.

Pokemon cards oftentimes filled retailer shelves, waiting for collectors and fans of the franchise to swing by and purchase them. That isn't the case as of right now.

Pokemon cards are one of the hottest commodities in the world. While some can still be found "in the wild," it is a rarity to see stores stocked with Pokemon cards like they used to be. There are still places to buy them, however.

Where can you buy Pokemon cards and packs?

Pokemon Center

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Center is the official online store of the Pokemon Company. They have everything from shirts, hats, toys, plushies, random accessories, and the beloved cards.

Advertisement

With Pokemon cards being so highly sought after, their stock may be quite low. When a new series or sub-series is released though, this is the best place to get them at their intended price.

Retail Stores

Image via Target

Stores such as Target, Walmart, and even GameStop carry Pokemon cards. Nowadays, collectors and even scalpers will camp out before the store opens. This is in hopes of buying as much of the stock as possible and reselling it.

It may be a fruitless endeavor, but it doesn't hurt to check a local retail store a few times a week. If one day, Pokemon cards magically appear, then that may be the restock day. Keep coming back that day each week to see what inventory gets put out.

Local Shops

Image via Krypton Comics

Advertisement

Some local shops are a bit shady. They may fall under the scalper category by having someone search for as much product as possible, only to put it on the shelves in their own store.

Others are incredible gold mines, however. Support local stores instead of chains. Give them a call and see if they have any Pokemon cards laying around and they may even set some aside until you can arrive.

Online Sellers

Image via The Game Capital

eBay is often a place where scalpers will resell Pokemon cards, packs, boxes, and more at immensely high prices compared to retail. That should be a last resort.

Some sellers, such as The Game Capital, PokeNerds, or PokeOrder, will still sell them at a larger value to match the demand, but are much more trustworthy. Stores like that are a lot more reputable than a personal seller on eBay who snatched up an entire truck's worth of cards from the Walmart down the street.