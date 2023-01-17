Top 5 swords in Terraria, ranked

Terraria is filled with weapons for players to use as they explore the game's many worlds. Among the weapons available, swords stand out as some of the most popular and powerful options. From the early-game Wooden Sword to the end-game Terra Blade, there is a wide range of swords to suit every player's needs.

This article ranks the top swords in Terraria based on their damage output, speed, and overall utility in battle. Whether you're new to the game or an experienced veteran looking for the ultimate weapon, this list has something for everyone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the Seedler, Zenith, and 3 other top-quality swords that you should use in Terraria

5) The Terra Blade

The Terra Blade (Image via Re-Logic)

The Terra Blade is a highly sought-after weapon in Terraria, known for its immense power and unique special ability. It is crafted using a combination of rare materials, including the True Excalibur and True Night's Edge swords.

The effort required to obtain the Terra Blade is well worth it. The sword deals massive damage to enemies and can shoot a beam of light with every swing, adding an extra layer of destruction.

The Terra Blade is a top choice for players looking to tackle the game's toughest challenges and is considered a must-have for any serious Terraria player. Its versatility and power make it one of the most valuable and efficient weapons in the game.

To obtain the Terra Blade, you will need to craft it at a Mythril or Orichalcum Anvil using the following materials:

True Excalibur

True Night's Edge

Broken Hero Sword (can be obtained by defeating the Wall of Flesh)

Hallowed Bar (can be obtained by defeating the mechanical bosses)

It is important to note that you must have defeated all three mechanical bosses (The Twins, The Destroyer, and Skeletron Prime) to get the Hallowed Bar. Additionally, you will need to have defeated the Wall of Flesh to get the Broken Hero Sword.

Once you have all the materials, you can craft the Terra Blade at an anvil using the above materials. Keep in mind that the Terra Blade is considered an endgame weapon and is quite powerful, so it's recommended that you have a good set of equipment, weapons, and potions before attempting to craft it.

4) The Seedler

The Seedler (Image via Re-Logic)

The Seedler is a powerful melee weapon in the world of Terraria. It can be obtained as a drop from an end-game boss called Plantera.

The sword has a unique ability that allows it to shoot seeds, which will grow into plants that deal damage to enemies in the area. This can be extremely useful for players who prefer to fight from a distance, as the weapon allows them to damage enemies without putting themselves at risk.

Additionally, the Seedler has a very high critical strike chance. This makes it effective for dealing critical damage to enemies. The sword also benefits from high base damage, making it a formidable weapon in close combat.

Overall, the Seedler is a valuable addition to any player's arsenal and can be a game-changer in battles against tough enemies, especially in conjunction with other farm-oriented items.

To obtain the Seedler, you must defeat Plantera, one of the game's end-game bosses. Plantera can be found in the Underground Jungle and can be summoned by breaking a Plantera's Bulb that can be found in the biome.

When you defeat Plantera, there is a chance that it will drop the Seedler sword and other valuable items.

It's important to note that you must have defeated the wall of flesh and made decent progress in the game to access the Underground Jungle biome. It's also worth mentioning that you can increase the chances of getting the Seedler by using the "Item Finding" potion and/or by using the "Hunter" and "Thief" potions.

Keep in mind that, even with the best preparation, the Seedler is not an easy item to get, and it may take some time to obtain it.

3) The Meowmere

The Meowmere (Image via Re-Logic)

The Meowmere is a powerful melee weapon in Terraria. It is a rare drop from the Moon Lord, the game's final boss.

The sword boasts an incredibly high base damage and has a chance to shoot a barrage of stars when swung, making it one of the most powerful weapons in the game. Its special ability makes it particularly effective against groups of enemies, as the stars can hit multiple targets at once.

The Meowmere also has a high critical strike chance, adding even more damage potential. Obtaining the weapon requires a great deal of effort, as the Moon Lord is considered one of the toughest bosses in the game and requires players to have defeated all previous bosses. One also needs a good set of gear to defeat it.

However, the Meowmere is a must-have for any player looking to conquer the toughest challenges in Terraria.

The Moon Lord can be summoned by using a Celestial Sigil. This can be crafted with 12 celestial fragments or by starting the lunar event after defeating the lunactic cultist and surfing the waves of the four celestial pillars.

When you defeat the Moon Lord, there is a chance that it will drop the Meowmere sword, as well as other valuable items.

It is important to note that you will need to have defeated all other previous bosses to have access to the Celestial Sigil and the Moon Lord fight.

It's also worth mentioning that you should be prepared for the Moon Lord's multiple phases, as it can be a very difficult fight. You must be well-equipped with the best gear and potions available and have a good understanding of the Moon Lord's mechanics before attempting to fight it.

In some modded versions of the game, there's a new difficulty mode called Death Mode, where the game is harder, and the loot drops are different. If you're playing in that mode, keep in mind that the drop rate of the Meowmere could be different.

2) The Star Wrath

The Star Wrath (Image via Steam)

The Star Wrath is the second-most powerful sword in Terraria. It is a rare drop from Moon Lord, the final boss of the game.

The Star Wrath is a sword that can shoot stars and has a high base damage. It has a special ability that allows it to shoot a barrage of stars when swung. These stars have a homing effect. Additionally, the weapon has a high critical strike chance.

The Star Wrath is not only a great sword, but it's considered one of the best melee weapons in the game. You can obtain the Star Wrath the same way you get the Meowmere: killing the Moon Lord.

Defeating the Moon Lord in Terraria requires a good set of equipment, weapons, and potions, as well as a solid understanding of its mechanics.

Here are some tips on how to defeat the Moon Lord:

Have a good set of gear: Make sure you have the best armor, weapons, and accessories. This will give you a better chance of surviving the fight.

Make sure you have the best armor, weapons, and accessories. This will give you a better chance of surviving the fight. Use the right potions: Use potions that increase your damage, defense, and critical strike chance. Additionally, use the Ironskin and Regeneration potions to increase your defense and health regeneration.

Use potions that increase your damage, defense, and critical strike chance. Additionally, use the Ironskin and Regeneration potions to increase your defense and health regeneration. Understand the Moon Lord's mechanics: The Moon Lord has multiple phases, each with its own attack patterns and weaknesses. Study the boss' behavior and learn how to dodge its attacks effectively.

The Moon Lord has multiple phases, each with its own attack patterns and weaknesses. Study the boss' behavior and learn how to dodge its attacks effectively. Be prepared for the final phase: The final phase is the most challenging, so make sure you have enough health and mana potions to survive it. The Moon Lord is a challenging boss in Terraria. However, with perseverance and practice, you will be able to defeat it and claim the Star Wrath and Meowmere as your rewards.

1) The Zenith

The Zenith's Crafting Tree (Image via Chlebik)

The Zenith is considered one of the most powerful swords in Terraria and is the ultimate weapon in the game. It is crafted using a combination of various endgame materials, including the Meowmere, Star Wrath, and many others.

The Zenith has high base damage and critical strike chance. It can shoot a series of projectiles, making it particularly effective against groups of enemies. Its beams also have a homing effect, which makes it easier to hit moving targets.

Obtaining all the materials needed to craft the Zenith requires a lot of time and effort, and it can be challenging to get them all. To obtain the weapon in Terraria, you will need to craft it at a Mythril or Orichalcum Anvil using the following materials:

Terra Blade

Seedler

Meowmere

Star Wrath

Influx Waver

Horseman's Blade

Starfury

Beekeeper

Enchanted Sword

Copper Sword

In conclusion

Terraria's Swords (Image Via PSNK)

The weapons discussed in this article, such as the Terra Blade, Seedler, Meowmere, Star Wrath, and Zenith, are some of the most powerful swords in Terraria. They are immensely powerful with unique abilities that make them versatile and useful in different situations.

Ultimately, the best sword for you will depend on your playstyle, but having one or more of these swords in your arsenal will certainly give you an edge in battle. Whether you're a new player or a seasoned veteran, keep these swords in mind and make sure to acquire them to make your journey in Terraria a successful one.

Poll : 0 votes