PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Teams With Most Number Of Kills Points in PMCO India Finals

Top 5 Teams With Most Number Of Kills Points In PMCO India Finals

So, PMCO 2019 India Division Finals are over and Team Soul will represent India in PMCO Global Finals in Berlin, Germany. There were over 11,000 teams which registered for the PMCO India championship. And then 16 teams made it to the Regional Finals.

All these 16 teams are the best teams from India and consists of some of the best PUBG Mobile players from the Indian region. The India Finals took place in Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi and audiences enjoyed all the matches. They were chanting their favorites team names and players they like the most in PUBG Mobile. The total prize money for the India Final was 1,20,00,000 which is huge in terms of online gaming in India.

But in Indian division, many players played very well and got some impressive number of kills. In this post, we will discuss Top 5 teams with the most number of Kill Points in the PMCO India Finals.

#1 Team Soul- 86 Points

#2 Team IND- 68 Points

#3 Indian Tigers- 57 Points

#4 Team ORB- 54 Points

#5 Team LFP- 50 Points

The team will represent India in the PMCO Global Finals which will take place in Berlin, Germany in the month of July.

Top 3 Teams Of PMCO India Finals:

#1 Team Soul(254 points)

#2 Team IND(246 points)

#3 Team Indian Tigers(219 points)

Team Soul won a total amount of 60,000 USD prize money while team coming on the second place which was Team IND won 20,000 USD. And team Indian Tigers won 20,000 USD prize money for them. All these three teams will fly to Berlin where Team Soul will advance directly to PMCO Global Finals and Team IND and Indian Tigers will play PMCO Prelims.

