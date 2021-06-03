Top 5 tips to reach Ace tier easily in PUBG Mobile Season 19

PUBG Mobile players love grinding and pushing their ranks to reach higher tiers and earn badges. PUBG Mobile season 19 is here and players around the globe have started grinding the game to earn various tags.

Ever since the the pandemic struck last year, there has been an uptick in the number of players trying to attain the "Ace" badge. For players jumping into the game for the first time, the concept of rank-pushing might not be easy to grasp, so this article focuses on how players can reach Ace tier in PUBG Mobile season 19.

Tips to reach Ace tier in PUBG Mobile season 19

1.Understanding the points system

Players need to understand that survival is the key to rank-pushing in PUBG Mobile. At the end of each game, players are rated on how they performed in the match. Players are rated 80% based on their survival time in the gamem and only 20% on their kill ratings.

So players need to remember to maximize their survival time and take fights only if it is necessary.

2. Vehicles and utilities

Vehicles are an important aspect of PUBG Mobile, as it not only helps in rotations, but also serves other purposes. Keeping a vehicle handy aids players in case they need to rotate to the next zone. Players can also block bridges or use them as cover in open areas of the map.

3. Don't Hot drop

As mentioned earlier, it is important to play safe. Don't jump off the plane into areas like Georgopool, Pochinki, Novo, Military base and Mylta. These locations are regular hot drops in PUBG Mobile and come with a higher chance of getting killed.

4. Carry ample quantities of smoke bombs and grenades

In PUBG Mobile, carrying smoke bombs and grenades helps players rotate and traverse the map strategically in the final zones. Furthermore, having these important utilities in the concluding moments will put the players in an advantageous position.

5. Know your strengths and weaknesses

Last but not least, players should always know where their strengths and weaknesses lie. Players should use the guns which they are comfortable with and should not engage in a fight if shooting or aiming is not their greatest strength.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod