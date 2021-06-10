Top 5 tips to survive till the end in Free Fire

With over 500 million downloads globally, Free Fire is on fire in terms of popularity in the Battle Royale genre. Free Fire is mainly lauded for its short and quick survival shooter matches. The vast array of weapons and different characters just add to the fun.

A match in this game lasts for 10 minutes. There are 50 players in each game, and there's a lot that players need to do as well. Running around with a sniper will not carry anyone to an automatic victory.

Follow these tips to survive till the end in Free Fire

1) It's about surviving, not going on a killing spree.

The goal of Free Fire is to be the last surviving player, and it's not a who-gets-the-most-kills competition. So, players have to hide, crawl, take cover and strategize instead of trying to kill other players randomly.

2) Avoid using vehicles unless you're in a squad.

When in a squad, one player can shoot, one can drive, and others can keep a watch. But a player alone cannot drive and shoot at the same time. Others can easily attack the vehicle and end the game.

3) Pay attention to the shrinking zone.

Sometimes, the game becomes so engrossing that players forget all about the shrinking zone. It is always smarter to keep moving towards the center of the zone from time to time rather than dashing at the last moment. Players who rush out are more likely to be ambushed.

4) Don't just rush into shelters.

It is very likely that a shelter is inhabited. And the inhabitant is probably anticipating visitors with a gun.

Before getting in, always peep in through the windows. If a shelter is occupied, the best way would be to toss a smoke grenade and use gloo wall to find a way in.

5) Toss away useless items from the backpack.

If players carry around everything they find on the way, they will never have the space to carry useful things. Make sure to check the backpack once or twice and get rid of useless items.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

