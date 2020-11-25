Top 5 tips to win a Payload 2.0 match in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is quite popular among low-end device users because of its exhilarating gameplay experience. This variant is pretty compact sizewise and is most suitable for 1 GB and 2 GB RAM phone users because of its lightweight game size.

It is pretty evident that PUBG Mobile Lite will include fewer modes and maps than the original variant due to its reduced size. However, in a recent update, the developers added a new mode influenced by the original variant, called Payload 2.0. It was added to give users a fuller experience of the original game, PUBG Mobile.

Payload 2.0 does not fall under the Classic match category of PUBG Mobile Lite, but is an individual free-play mode where players can experience several new and unique features. With the all-new battle royale experience in Payload 2.0, it is not easy to win every match, which is what this article discusses.

Best tips to win a match in Payload 2.0 of PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Equip armor soon after landing

PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay (Image via BGR India)

Just after landing at a spot, players must ensure that they are fully equipped with vests and helmets. They must be equipped with at least vest level 2 and helmet level 2 and can find body armors more frequently in mini-compounds and buildings.

#2 - Play with teammates

Advertisement

The lobby in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via BGR India)

It is recommended to play with a squad, and most important of them all, players must stick with teammates at any cost. It will be much better if they play with friends. If not, gamers must try to stick to the random squad throughout the match.

#3 - Carry vehicles

Vehicles in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via BGR India)

Players must keep a vehicle handy as it will ensure maximum chances of victory in a match. Having a vehicle enhances mobility, and the new, modified vehicles will assist in exploiting and rampaging opponents throughout the map. Vehicles also serve as an extra shelter to take cover from when under attack.

Advertisement

4. Carry missile launchers

A missile launcher in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via BGR India)

Players must carry missile launchers with them, like RPG-7s, to bring down choppers. These firearms are not of much use over close-quarter combat but can be beneficial while taking down enemy vehicles and flying helicopters over long ranges.

#5 - Always pickup teammate revive IDs

The communication tower in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via BGR India)

Players must not forget to carry their teammate's revive IDs, and can revive them in the communication tower. These revive IDs are a crucial feature of the Payload 2.0 mode in PUBG Mobile Lite and can strengthen a team by calling back dead teammates when the squad is weak in numbers.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?