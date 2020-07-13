Top 5 training maps in CS: GO

As CS: GO doesn't come with its own practice arena, players will have to use 3rd party Steam Workshop maps.

The 5 maps we list today are some of the best on Steam, and practising on them every day is bound to help you improve.

Image Credits: Kotaku

It’s quite a bummer that CS: GO doesn’t come with its very own practice arena where you can do some aim and grenade line-up training.

Queuing up for matches and playing your heart out in every game will indeed help you grow as a player. However, you will not be able to improve your mechanics all that much unless you take the time to grill in some solo training.

And this is where third party applications and their amazing training courses come in. Hence, if you’re willing to take your skills to the next level, here is a list of some of the best CS: GO maps out there in the Steam Workshop:

1. Yprac Practice and Warmup Mods

Image Credits: Yesber's Workshop Image Credit: Mr. uLLeticaL™-S-'s Workshop

As the ranked tiers go up in CS: GO, the importance of utility grenades go along with it.

Learning how to play as a support for your entry fraggers and correctly using utilities like smoke grenades, frags, flashbangs and molotovs is essential to effectively climb up the ladder.

When it comes to training utility line-ups, the Yprac Practice and Warmup Mods are just as amazing. By using these maps, you will be able to learn how to seal off a bomb site.

2. Recoil Master - Spray Training

Each gun in CS: GO comes with its unique spray pattern. Unlike in games like Call of Duty and Overwatch, you will not be able to continuously fire with a weapon and expect the bullets to land where your crosshair is placed.

The gun recoil will make your shots hit upwards, and away from your crosshair.

This Recoil Master training will provide you with two walls, one containing all the weapons (which you can just shoot to equip) and one which represents the recoil pattern of the equipped weapon.

Making your bullets hit where the spray pattern is, will help improve your aim drastically. Doing the training over and over again will allow you to memorize the pattern by heart.

3. crashz' Crosshair Generator v3

Often do we overlook the importance of crosshairs in our ranked and unranked games. For newer players, crosshair colour and other aspects like ‘movement error’ and ‘firing error’ are important when it comes to learning some of the core mechanics of the game.

This generator will not necessarily act as a trainer, but rather help you to pick up the perfect crosshair settings in a very streamlined way.

The CS: GO crosshair settings in the client, is severely lacking in terms of settings, and this generator will help fill in much of the gaps.

4. training_aim_csgo2

Image Credits: cardboard's Workshop

CS: GO is a low TTK, first-person, tactical shooter. It means that you will need much fewer bullets in killing your enemies than in other games like Call of Duty, Rainbow Six and Overwatch.

Much like Valorant, the accuracy in the game is fire and movement-sensitive, and you will generally have to stop or crouch to get accurate shots off.

From flick training to movement tracking, this aim trainer will help in many ways.

Image Credits: Yesber's Workshop

Learning how to pre-fire accurately is an art, and some of the professional players that you see today have spent countless hours learning how to do it perfectly.

Practising on Prefire maps will not just help in your aim and game sense, but also weed out the habit of bad crosshair placement. Most players roam around the map with the crosshairs placed at an enemy’s chest height and not the head.

This Prefire trainer will allow you to have impeccable crosshair placement, and help you get more frags in your ranked games than you usually do.