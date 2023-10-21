Top 5 UFC 5 fighters from all categories

With one week left for UFC 5 to release, EA Sports has revealed the top 5 fighters from all categories. This includes current superstars from men's and women's divisions, including legacy names who have reached legendary statuses due to their respective contributions. With the official key stats and overall now available, players will be able to zero in on their favorites in the upcoming title.
UFC 5 is all set to revolutionize the world of MMA-themed video games and seems to be all set to introduce plenty of new and exciting content. This includes authentic superstars from the world of UFC, who will duke it out across different game modes. With a plethora of choices available, players will have no shortage of options to choose from.
UFC 5 includes big names spread across different weight categories
So far, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the top 5 fighters from each class. Let's take a look at all the fighters and their ratings, as confirmed so far by the developers.
Welterweight
- Georges St Pierre
- Leon Edwards
- Kamaru Usman
- Colby Covington
- Shavkat Rakhmonov
Lightweight
- Khabib Nurmagamedov
- Islam Makhachev
- Justin Bethje
- Charles Oliviera
- Dustin Poirier
Light Heavyweight
- Jon Jones
- Alex Pereira
- Daniel Cormier
- Jiri Prochazka
- Jamahal Hill
Bantamweight
- Sean O'Malley
- Aljamain Sterling
- Cory Sandhagen
- Marlon Vera
- Merab Dvalishvili
Featherweight
- Alexander Volkanovski
- Max Holloway
- Conor McGregor
- Ilia Topuria
- Jose Aldo
Flyweight
- Alexandre Pantoja
- Brandon Moreno
- Demetrius Johnson
- Henry Cujedo
- Deiveson Figueredo
Middleweight
- Anderson Silva
- Israel Adesanya
- Sean Strickland
- Michael Bisping
- Dricus Du Plessis
Heavyweight
- Jon Jones
- Fedor Emelianeko
- Daniel Cormier
- Stipe Miocic
- Tom Aspinall
Women's fighters in UFC 5
UFC 5 will also feature some of the most decorated names from the world of women's MMA. Unlike men, women fighters will be classified into three different categories.
Bantamweight
- Amanda Nunes
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Holly Holm
- Julianna Pena
- Meisha Tate
Strawweight
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Zhang Weili
- Rose Hamajunas
- Mackenzie Dern
- Amanda Lemos
Flyweight
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Alexa Grasso
- Erin Blanchfield
- Taila Santos
While the current superstars will be popular choices for many players, legacy names like McGregor and St. Pierre will undoubtedly remain the community favorites. These are names of fighters who have created an enviable legacy in the world of MMA, and it will be wonderful to have the ability to play as them on the virtual platform.
Readers should note that more fighters are likely to be included in the full release. Additionally, celebrated names like Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and Mike Tyson will be available as guest fighters, and they can be unlocked with the help of Deluxe Edition and Pre-order rewards.