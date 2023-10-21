Esports & Gaming

Top 5 UFC 5 fighters from all categories

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Oct 21, 2023 20:30 GMT
UFC 5 will have an enviable roster of fighters (Image via EA Sports)
UFC 5 will have an enviable roster of fighters (Image via EA Sports)

With one week left for UFC 5 to release, EA Sports has revealed the top 5 fighters from all categories. This includes current superstars from men's and women's divisions, including legacy names who have reached legendary statuses due to their respective contributions. With the official key stats and overall now available, players will be able to zero in on their favorites in the upcoming title.

UFC 5 is all set to revolutionize the world of MMA-themed video games and seems to be all set to introduce plenty of new and exciting content. This includes authentic superstars from the world of UFC, who will duke it out across different game modes. With a plethora of choices available, players will have no shortage of options to choose from.

UFC 5 includes big names spread across different weight categories

So far, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the top 5 fighters from each class. Let's take a look at all the fighters and their ratings, as confirmed so far by the developers.

youtube-cover

Welterweight

  • Georges St Pierre
  • Leon Edwards
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Colby Covington
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov

Lightweight

  • Khabib Nurmagamedov
  • Islam Makhachev
  • Justin Bethje
  • Charles Oliviera
  • Dustin Poirier

Light Heavyweight

  • Jon Jones
  • Alex Pereira
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Jiri Prochazka
  • Jamahal Hill

Bantamweight

  • Sean O'Malley
  • Aljamain Sterling
  • Cory Sandhagen
  • Marlon Vera
  • Merab Dvalishvili

Featherweight

  • Alexander Volkanovski
  • Max Holloway
  • Conor McGregor
  • Ilia Topuria
  • Jose Aldo

Flyweight

  • Alexandre Pantoja
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Demetrius Johnson
  • Henry Cujedo
  • Deiveson Figueredo

Middleweight

  • Anderson Silva
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Sean Strickland
  • Michael Bisping
  • Dricus Du Plessis

Heavyweight

  • Jon Jones
  • Fedor Emelianeko
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Stipe Miocic
  • Tom Aspinall

Women's fighters in UFC 5

UFC 5 will also feature some of the most decorated names from the world of women's MMA. Unlike men, women fighters will be classified into three different categories.

youtube-cover

Bantamweight

  • Amanda Nunes
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Holly Holm
  • Julianna Pena
  • Meisha Tate

Strawweight

  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • Zhang Weili
  • Rose Hamajunas
  • Mackenzie Dern
  • Amanda Lemos

Flyweight

  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • Alexa Grasso
  • Erin Blanchfield
  • Taila Santos

While the current superstars will be popular choices for many players, legacy names like McGregor and St. Pierre will undoubtedly remain the community favorites. These are names of fighters who have created an enviable legacy in the world of MMA, and it will be wonderful to have the ability to play as them on the virtual platform.

Readers should note that more fighters are likely to be included in the full release. Additionally, celebrated names like Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and Mike Tyson will be available as guest fighters, and they can be unlocked with the help of Deluxe Edition and Pre-order rewards.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...