Top 5 UFC 5 fighters from all categories

With one week left for UFC 5 to release, EA Sports has revealed the top 5 fighters from all categories. This includes current superstars from men's and women's divisions, including legacy names who have reached legendary statuses due to their respective contributions. With the official key stats and overall now available, players will be able to zero in on their favorites in the upcoming title.

UFC 5 is all set to revolutionize the world of MMA-themed video games and seems to be all set to introduce plenty of new and exciting content. This includes authentic superstars from the world of UFC, who will duke it out across different game modes. With a plethora of choices available, players will have no shortage of options to choose from.

UFC 5 includes big names spread across different weight categories

So far, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the top 5 fighters from each class. Let's take a look at all the fighters and their ratings, as confirmed so far by the developers.

Welterweight

Georges St Pierre

Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Lightweight

Khabib Nurmagamedov

Islam Makhachev

Justin Bethje

Charles Oliviera

Dustin Poirier

Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones

Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier

Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill

Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen

Marlon Vera

Merab Dvalishvili

Featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway

Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria

Jose Aldo

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Moreno

Demetrius Johnson

Henry Cujedo

Deiveson Figueredo

Middleweight

Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping

Dricus Du Plessis

Heavyweight

Jon Jones

Fedor Emelianeko

Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall

Women's fighters in UFC 5

UFC 5 will also feature some of the most decorated names from the world of women's MMA. Unlike men, women fighters will be classified into three different categories.

Bantamweight

Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko

Holly Holm

Julianna Pena

Meisha Tate

Strawweight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Zhang Weili

Rose Hamajunas

Mackenzie Dern

Amanda Lemos

Flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Alexa Grasso

Erin Blanchfield

Taila Santos

While the current superstars will be popular choices for many players, legacy names like McGregor and St. Pierre will undoubtedly remain the community favorites. These are names of fighters who have created an enviable legacy in the world of MMA, and it will be wonderful to have the ability to play as them on the virtual platform.

Readers should note that more fighters are likely to be included in the full release. Additionally, celebrated names like Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and Mike Tyson will be available as guest fighters, and they can be unlocked with the help of Deluxe Edition and Pre-order rewards.