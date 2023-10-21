All UFC 5 editions overview: Which one should you buy?

The UFC 5 Deluxe Edition is the more premium offering of the upcoming MMA video game, which is all set for a release very soon. The upcoming fighting game releases during the last week of October 2023, bringing a host of different changes from its predecessor. Naturally, there are ample reasons for fans to be excited about what's coming up in terms of gameplay content and more.

That said, the Deluxe Edition can certainly put players in a dilemma as it's far more expensive than the Standard Edition. However, you also get more in-game content thanks to the additional amount you pay. This makes it important for you to decide firsthand whether the pricier version is worth it, as it takes a lot of work to own two copies with the same account. This applies to both PlayStation and Xbox, so it doesn't matter which console you choose for playing UFC 5.

UFC 5 Standard Edition vs Deluxe Edition

Typically, EA Sports has been following a dual model with almost all of its sports game releases. It offers the Standard Edition at a comparatively lower price, which comes with the full game and a limited number of goodies. Here's all the content you'll receive with the Standard Edition of the game.

Base game

2 Alter Egos

30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle

Online Career Mode XP boosts (x5)

Muhammad Ali

Here are all the contents of the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition:

Base Game

3-days of Early Access

4 Alter Egos

30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle

Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5)

Origins Bundle (2 Alter Egos + 22 Vanity Items)

Mike Tyson

Fedor Emelianenko

Muhammad Ali

Bruce Lee Bundle (3 Alter Egos)

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $99.99. Users on PlayStation and Xbox can get a 10% discount with their PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, respectively.

Which UFC 5 edition should you buy?

The point of discussion relies on what kind of experience you want to opt for. If you want a casual experience, the Standard Edition is the one to opt for. It offers the full title with all the game modes and costs noticeably less than the Deluxe Edition.

That said, some of the extra items that you get with the Deluxe Edition can be worthwhile if you're a collector. It's unlikely that you'll be able to unlock Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko aside from getting the Deluxe Edition. Despite the higher price, this edition will be worth it for those seeking a more complete experience.