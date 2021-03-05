Top 5 underrated Pokemon from Kanto

While Generation I has its fair share of popular Pokemon, it also has many underrated Pokemon that have flown under the radar for many years.

Of the original 151 Pokemon, there are the ones that everyone knows: Charizard, Mew, Mewtwo and Pikachu. Many Pokemon from Generation I are still insanely popular to this day.

However, of those 151 Pokemon, which ones have been forgotten but deserve just as much attention as their high-flying first-generation peers?

Which are the most underrated Pokemon from Kanto?

#5 - Dodrio

Dodrio (Image via spareribs on Danbooru)

Dodrio is a Pokemon that is often overlooked or forgotten due to its rather bland design. It's just a three-headed ostrich. It may have been more memorable if the developers had had more fun with the design or used the multi-head gimmick for a hydra-inspired Pokemon instead.

Having said that, Dodrio is quite a capable Pokemon in a fight. It has high speed, which allows it to contest several other speedy dangers of the Generation, and has devastating attack. Combined with several powerful STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves at its disposal, like Body Slam and Drill Peck, Dodrio easily makes the cut for this list of underrated Pokemon.

#4 - Raticate

Raticate (Image via WallpaperSafari)

Similar to Dodrio, Raticate is not a particularly inspired design. Combine that with its average stat line and the fact that it is the evolution to a much more well-remembered Pokemon, and you have a Pokemon that many people prefer to pass over.

However, Ratata and Raticate are the sole learners of both Super Fang and Hyper Fang in Generation I. This two-move combo can easily knock down even the mightiest of opponents. Super Fang will guarantee that half of an enemy Pokemon's current HP is going down the drain while Hyper Fang will do excellent STAB damage.

Rock types and Ghost types are the only Pokemon this combo won't work against, which means Raticate can 2-turn KO most Generation I Pokemon. With better base stats, Raticate is more likely to finish the combo than its unevolved form.

#3 - Tentacruel

Tentacruel (Image via Pinterest)

Tentacool is the sole wild Pokemon encounter for the ocean pathways of southern Kanto, making it an extremely well-known Pokemon, just like Ratata. Just like Ratata, Tentacool's evolution receives far less attention than it should.

The Poison-type was extremely weak in Generation I. Its only strength was against the already defensively weak Grass-type, and it has a weakness against the terrifying Psychic-type and earth-shattering Ground-type.

Despite suffering from its secondary Poison typing, Tentacruel manages to pull its own weight. It has shockingly high speed as well as a ridiculously high special stat. As a result, Tentacruel can both dish out damage and take it, allowing it to wall or sweep as needed.

#2 - Tangela

Tangela (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Found in only one tiny patch of grass outside of Pallet Town, Tangela is a Pokemon that can easily be missed in a casual playthrough. Its stats aren't great either, and the Grass-type isn't exactly the best in the world defensively.

Having said that, Tangela has its own little niche in the Generation I lineup. It has access to Sleep Powder, the best sleep-inducing move in Generation I, as well as Stun Spore and Bind. And while its HP and speed may be awful, Tangela can take a few solid hits before going down thanks to its proficient defense and special stats. Its design is also fairly interesting, even if not the most inspired.

#1 - Kingler

Kingler (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

Were you aware that Kingler was tied for having the second-highest base attack out of all 151 Generation I Pokemon with an attack stat of 130? The only Pokemon that beats Kingler out is the well-known Dragonite with an attack of 134. The Pokemon that Kingler ties with are the muscle-headed Machamp and the rock-solid Rhydon (and Flareon for some reason).

However, of all of those Pokemon that share an attack of 130 or higher, Kingler is the only one that can learn Swords Dance, a stat-raising move that raises the user's attack by two whole stages. This means that with one turn to set up, Kingler is the most deadly Pokemon in all of Generation 1.

With moves like Hyper Beam and Body Slam at Kingler's disposal, plus the ever-critting Crabhammer (which was unique to Krabby and Kingler), the spiny-shelled crab Pokemon is truly an ender of teams.