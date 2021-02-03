Grass-type Pokemon have always been underrated, but were a dominating typing in Kanto and the first Generation.

Bulbasaur is the best Kanto starter to select when it comes to the in-game story. The likes of Vileplume and Exeggutor can be powerhouses with the right training and movesets put together.

The roster of Grass-type Pokemon has grown immensely, but at the time, it was fairly limited, like all the other types in Kanto. That doesn't mean there aren't some underwhelming creatures in the category.

3 most underwhelming Grass Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Tangela

Tangela is just unforgettable. It didn't gets it evolution, Tangrowth, until Generation IV. It has a really good defensive stat, but everything else is extremely lackluster. In Gen I, it learns the standard Grass-type moves available.

It simply doesn't do the trick considering the other Grass-type Pokemon available. Venusaur, Vileplume, and even Victreebel can outshine Tangela in any situation. Plus, the Poison-type abilities they have make them even better.

#2 - Paras

Paras is a Bug/Grass-type, making it ridiculously weak to Flying and Fire moves. Its stats are atrocious. Levelling up, it doesn't even learn any Grass-type attacking moves. The Grass-type moves are only status afflicting ones.

It needs to evolve to learn anything worthwhile outside of a TM. Evolution happens at level 24. That doesn't seem too long, but trying to grind levels for Paras at all is like hard labor. This Pokemon is completely passable.

#1 - Parasect

The only Grass-type more underwhelming than Paras is its evolved form, Parasect. It is also a combination Grass/Bug-type Pokemon. As an evolution, it should be considerably better than its previous form. That is what makes it underwhelming, because it isn't.

Parasect is a Pokemon with six weakness and two of them are double weaknesses. Just like Paras, it learns zero actual Grass-type attacks through leveling. Parasect is just plain underwhelming.