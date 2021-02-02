Grass-type Pokemon are quite abundant in the franchise, but the first generation naturally only had a select handful in the Pokedex.

Grass-type Pokemon overall should be much more popular than they are. There have been many times where the Grass-type starter is the best choice to tackle the first couple of gym battles.

Many see the typing as underrated, but over the last few years, the popularity has risen. Grass-type can do some serious damage, and those in Kanto paved the way.

5 most popular Grass Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Victreebel

Victreebel is one of the ugliest Pokemon there is. Its anime appearances, however, are what made fans fall in love with it. Speaking of falling in love, both of James' Victreebels fell in love with each other.

While that is cute, it doesn't take away from how hideous the Pokemon is. Victreebel is not winning any contest based on looks, but its longevity in the franchise has made it pretty popular.

#4 - Exeggutor

TheKantonian Exeggutor is a strange creature. It gets a lot of hate for being a Psychic-type when Psyduck and Golduck are not. It also gets a love of love for being a unique creature.

The multi-faced palm tree has a strangely soothing voice. It is an odd creature, and the oddest ones are those that Pokemon fans seem to enjoy the most.

#3 - Vileplume

Pokemon fans went crazy after seeing the disgusting Gloom evolve into the wildly gorgeous Vileplume. It was one of the few Grass-type Pokemon worth taking into battle during the Kanto adventures.

As a Grass/Poison-type, it could learn a ton of moves to drive opposing trainers nuts. Status moves are just as underrated as Grass Pokemon.

#2 - Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Venusaur is a fan-favorite starter evolution that has only gotten more popular as the years go by. In generation I's Kanto region, Venusaur could be molded into whatever type of battler the player needed.

It can attack quickly or become a tanky defensive creature. Nowadays, it has a Mega Evolution and Gigantamax form, keeping it relevant in battle.

#1 - Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur was, at one point, the least popular starter choice in Pokemon. Fans loved to pick either Charmander or Squirtle. Bulbasaur was often left on the table, but that has changed.

The cuteness, the anime exposure, and players realizing how much of a beast it can be when it evolves skyrocketed Bulbasaur's popularity. More than a few people would change their first Pokemon choice if they could go back in time.