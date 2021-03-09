Fairy-type Pokemon were added to the PokeWorld in Generation VI with Pokémon X and Y. Well received by fans, Fairy-type Pokémon were what trainers needed to evenly match up against certain types of Pokemon, like Dragon-type Pokémon.

When the Fairy typing was added, 22 Pokemon, previously categorized as other types, were either changed or made dual Fairy type Pokemon.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, trainers have the opportunity to catch nearly 50 different Fairy-type Pokémon along with all sorts of other types. Not all Fairy-type Pokemon are worth the Pokeball used to catch them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most underwhelming Fairy Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Aromatisse

Image via The Pokemon Company

Known as the “Fragrance Pokémon,” this Generation VI add-on is far from the impressive Pokémon that fans have been used to in the past. A Pokémon Shield exclusive between the Generation VIII games, this well designed yet lackluster Pokémon has a boring moveset and didn’t even get a signature move.

Having a particularly good base stat of 462, Aromatisse has some power, but fans definitely wanted more. It also has a weakness to Poison and Steel-Type Pokemon.

Advertisement

#4 - Slurpuff

A Pokémon Sword exclusive, this Generation VI Pokémon is just as lackluster as its counterpart above. Known as the “Meringue Pokemon,” despite having a pretty decent base stat of 480, this Fairy-type Pokémon is nothing to write home about. Slurpuff’s best move is Play Rough, which is far from the best moves in the game.

The only fun thing about Slurpuff is that it has a sense of smell over 100 million times stronger than humans.

#3 - Cleffa

Introduced in Generation II, this newly classified Fairy-type was previously only a Normal-type Pokémon before Generation VII. The only good thing trainers really get from catching a Cleffa is another Pokédex entry and the ability to get a Clefairy. Clefairy is Cleffa’s much more notable evolution and has its own meme to match the fan love.

Cleffa’s come with a low base stat of 218, meaning they're definitely not going to be taking out gym leaders on their own.

#2 - Morelull

Advertisement

Introduced in Generation VII, this Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon is truly one of a kind; the worst kind. With a low base stat of 285, players shouldn't expect a lot of power or resistance when battling with a Morelull.

Carrying a weakness to Flying, Poison, Steel, Fire, and Ice Type Pokémon, Morelull is far from the solo showstopper other Fairy-type Pokémon have the potential to be. Morelull’s strongest move is Dream Eater, which it doesn’t even learn until level 44.

#1 - Milcery

Introduced in Generation VIII, this Fairy-type Pokémon is far from the strongest one in its category. With a low base stat of 270, Milcery will not be bringing any added value power to a trainer. Like most other Fairy-type Pokemon, Milcery is also weak against Poison and Steel-Type Pokemon.

The only good thing Milcery has going for it are the nine different versions of Alcremie it can evolve into.