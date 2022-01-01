Top 5 video games releasing in February 2022

February 2022 is shaping up to be one of the biggest early months of the year in video game releases. There are going to be some amazing games coming out in February. Fans have anticipated these games for some time, with several delayed titles finally getting a release schedule.

With the holiday season over, many don't expect a hot start to the year. Those expectations are unfounded, as February will bring a set of releases that will keep players busy.

Explore these amazing games releasing in February 2022

5) Rumbleverse

Rumbleverse is a new battle royale focused around professional wrestling. This will be a great new game for content creation and to have fun. The 40-person brawl has players customize their wrestler, use weapons, and land finishing moves to be the last one standing — the champion.

4) Lost Ark

Lost Ark will finally have its full release in February 2022. The 2.5D fantasy, massively multiplayer online roleplaying game has many classes to choose from. Released fully already in Korea, other regions of the world will finally experience the world of Arkesia.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon: Zero Dawn is receiving its sequel in February 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world adventure set in a post-apocalyptic western United States. Dangerous enemies and deadly machines will await Aloy as she tries to uncover the mysteries of this new world.

2) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Another sequel is coming in February 2022 in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The map of this game is four times the size of the original Dying Light and implements a character with various parkour skills. The goal has always been to survive the undead in this series.

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of the last several years. In the Lands Between, players must locate all of the Great Runes to rebuild the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord. The action RPG will be very similar to the Dark Souls series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen