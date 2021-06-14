Does the west version of Lost Ark have a release date?

Lost Ark, an award-winning South Korean MMORPG, is finally making its way into North America and Europe after a very long wait.

Lost Ark looks to be one of the most expansive MMORPGs in existence. Shown at the Summer Games Fest, this game apparently has loads of different environments and NPCs. Fans of the genre will definitely be excited to see this game coming soon. Here is all the information available about its release.

South Korea's Lost Ark finally becomes available in NA and EU

Lost Ark is set to be released sometime in Fall 2021. The exact date has shifted around a couple of times, but according to the Steam website, December 31st is the exact day that it will be available for play. Since that’s the last day of the year, though, some have speculated that this is a placeholder date.

Lost Ark has had a very interesting journey to get where it is now. It was created in South Korea by Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG in 2018. Since then, it has had a beta in Russia and in Japan, but it took till now for a North American and European release.

This is likely due to Amazon’s involvement in the game. Amazon Games has taken over publishing for Lost Ark in this more global release.

The game features traditional MMORPG gameplay, but with a humongous well of in-game content. Players can pick from 14 hero classes that each come with their own set of weapons, abilities and more. The game is centered around the search for the titular Lost Ark throughout the land of Arkesia.

Fortunately, the game will be free to play upon launch. Lost Ark makes up for this, though, by having a heavy focus on microtransactions. Since the game is much more geared towards the campaign as well as the multiplayer, it is unclear yet as to whether or not microtransactions will allow players to dominate PvP online.

One thing that the game trailer definitely stressed was how big this world is. Players can reportedly earn loads of loot by talking to NPCs and completing quests Zelda-style.

