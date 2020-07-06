Top 5 weapons with highest damage in PUBG Mobile in 2020

Here's a quick guide on guns with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile.

Some of these firearms are available via airdrops, while others spawn around the map.

Weapons with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become a very famous battle royale game with its high-quality graphics and weaponry. The game also has some of the best weapons available for use, including some highly-damaging ones. However, it must be noted that some weapons that do great damage are only available via airdrops? We stick to that topic, discussing the weapons with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile.

Weapons with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile

#1 AWM Sniper Rifle: 105 hit points

AWM sniper

The AWM is the most-powerful weapon in PUBG Mobile, capable of knocking down or killing an enemy with a fresh level 3 helmet with one single headshot. This gun is only available in airdrops, which makes it tough to find. But once a player gets his/her hands on this gun, it becomes very easy to take down any enemy squad in long-range fights in the game.

#2 Crossbow: 105

The Crossbow

Advertisement

The only other weapon in PUBG Mobile which has the same damage as the AWM is the Crossbow, with a damage of 105 hit points in one bullet. It can easily take down any player with just a headshot. However, players don't prefer to use Crossbow in matches, because of its high drop rate and slow reload, which makes it difficult to win in close-range combat.

#3 MK14: 61

The MK14

The third weapon in the list of most-damaging weapons is the MK14, which fires 7.62mm ammunition. The weapon has multiple uses in the game; it can be used as an Assault rifle as well as a deadly DMR. MK14 is one of the most-prominent weapons in close-range encounters, and is very much capable of taking down enemies with three to four bullets in such combat.

#4 SLR: 58

The SLR

One of the most-damaging DMRs in PUBG Mobile is the SLR. This weapon also uses a 7.62mm ammunition, and is available across most maps, except Sanhok. The SLR has a very high recoil, and is not easy to master. But if you understand how to use it, this gun can prove to be deadly in mid to long-range gunfights.

#5 Groza: 49

The Groza

The last weapon in this list is the best close-range assault rifle, Groza. The gun fires 7.62mm ammunition and is available only in airdrops. It can be equipped with an AR suppressor and an extended QuickDraw magazine for best results.

NOTE: No shotguns are included in this list due to less usage in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass 100 RP outfit