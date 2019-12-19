Top 6 Battle Royale games available on mobile

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE

Top 6 Battle Royale games to play on mobile right now

The Battle Royale genre is without a doubt one of the most popular ones in gaming right now. Whether its PC, console or mobile, Battle Royale games have conquered every platform out there. The trend started with H1Z1 and then PUBG followed by a grand takeover from Fortnite.

The success of Battle Royale games was so huge on the PC platform that even the mobile market decided to follow the trend. Games like PUBG and Fortnite are dominating every platform and it is unlikely that their rise will be stopping anytime soon. However, there are several other Battle Royale games on mobile that have shown promise and potential.

Keeping this in mind, here are the top 6 Battle Royale games to play on mobile in no particular order.

#1 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival has completed two years

Rules of Survival or commonly known as ROS was one of the first Battle Royale games on the mobile platform. The game has been developed by NetEase Games and was released back in November, 2017. Initially, the game received a lot of positive feedback and by October, 2018, the game had crossed 230 million downloads.

ROS is your standard Battle Royale game, except it allows players to host a lobby with up to 300 players.

#2 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been dominating the mobile market since its release

Undoubtedly, the most popular Battle Royale game on the mobile platform right now. Tencent bridged the gap between PC gaming and mobile gaming by releasing PUBG Mobile, one of a kind at the time of its release. A standard Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile delivers on every front.

The game has already crossed 600 million downloads and is still growing. PUBG Mobile also has a dedicated Esports scene with regular tournaments and huge prize pools.

Advertisement

#3 Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is a great game to blow off some steam

A very casual take on the Battle Royale genre, Pixel’s Unknown is a very fun game to play. Gamers who are not interested in the intensity and seriousness of traditional Battle Royale can try Pixel’s Unkown Battle Ground. Dive into a world where everything and everyone is Pixelated. The game is pretty straight forward, and the controls are very easy to handle.

#4 Fortnite

Fortnite brings the same level of excitement to mobile as well

Probably the most popular game in the world, Fortnite is also available on the mobile. The game is very similar to its PC counterpart, where apart from standard Battle Royale elements, players also have to grasp the building mechanics. Fortnite differs greatly from traditional Battle Royale games, and players who looking for something unique can try Epic Games’ Fortnite.

#5 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is on a rise

The latest entry to Battle Royale market, Call of Duty has crossed the mark of 172 million downloads in just two months of its release. Touted as the next big thing, CODM has all the right ingredients to be a successful title. CODM brings the load-out system on the table where players can customize everything before a game starts. Its drone system and different modes(not BR) make the game worthy of playing.

#6 Free Fire

Free Fire is the most downloaded game of 2019

Free Fire has beaten PUBG Mobile and Fortnite in the race of most downloaded mobile game of 2019. The game is a faster version of PUBG Mobile, and players who have a more aggressive approach will thrive in Free Fire. It is a character-based Battle Royale, which means gamers can pick from a roster of 19 characters at the start of each round. Each character has a different ability, which separates it from the rest.

Although their plenty of Battle Royale games are available on the mobile, only few are worthy of trying. In the end, it depends on the player's preference and comfortability with the game.

Also read: Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are the most downloaded games of 2019