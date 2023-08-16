Top 3 Cleric builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game that lets you create and control a character in a fantasy world. You can choose from a plethora of classes, each with its own unique strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. One of the most versatile and powerful classes is the Cleric, a divine spellcaster who can heal allies, harm enemies, and manipulate the environment.

The Cleric's power comes from their faith in a deity, which determines their subclass and grants them access to different domains of magic. Depending on your choice of subclass, race, skills, and abilities, you can customize your Cleric to suit your preferred playstyle and role in the party.

Whether you want to be a frontline fighter, a supportive healer, or a cunning trickster, there is a certain Cleric build for you. In this guide, we'll show you the top three Cleric builds for Baldur's Gate 3, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top-tier Cleric builds for Baldur's Gate 3

3) Radiant Healer - Light Domain Cleric

Baldur's Gate 3 - Shadowheart (Image via Larian Studios)

The Radiant Healer build focuses on the Light domain Cleric, utilizing the power of light and healing magic to support allies while dealing damage to enemies. The combination of healing and offensive capabilities makes this build an invaluable asset for any party.

Here's a breakdown of the Radiant Healer build:

Subclass - Light Domain: The Light domain offers a perfect balance between healing and dealing damage. With abilities like Warding Flare that impose a disadvantage on enemy attacks and spells like Burning Hands that incinerate foes, this subclass is a versatile choice.

Race - Half-Elf: Choosing the Half-Elf race provides a bonus to both Wisdom and Charisma, enhancing your spellcasting and social interactions. The Fey Ancestry trait grants resistance to being charmed and immunity to sleep, adding a layer of protection.

Abilities - Wisdom and Charisma: Prioritize Wisdom for effective spellcasting and Charisma to bolster saving throws and interactions. This synergizes with the Half-Elf's racial bonuses, enhancing your versatility.

Skills - Insight and Persuasion: Maximize your support potential by excelling in Insight checks for reading situations and Persuasion for diplomacy.

Feats - Healer: The Healer feat allows you to use a healer's kit to restore hit points to wounded allies, providing an alternative source of healing.

2) Divine Warrior - War Domain Cleric

Baldur's Gate 3 - Dwarf Cleric (Image via Larian Studios)

For those who seek a more combat-oriented approach, the Divine Warrior build focuses on the War domain Cleric, adept at both melee combat and spellcasting. This build combines the power of divine magic with martial prowess, creating a formidable frontline presence.

Subclass - War Domain: The War domain grants proficiency in martial weapons and enhances your bonus attacks, making you a potent melee combatant. Spells like Divine Favor and Spiritual Weapon further augment your damage output.

Race - Dwarf: Opting for the Dwarf race offers increased constitution, aiding your durability as a frontline fighter. Dwarven Resilience provides an advantage against poison saving throws.

Abilities - Strength and Wisdom: Prioritize Strength for effective melee combat and Wisdom for potent spellcasting. A strong combination of these attributes maximizes your versatility.

Skills - Athletics and Religion: Excel in Athletics to grapple foes and control the battlefield, while proficiency in Religion enhances your divine knowledge and interactions with otherworldly entities.

Feats - Sentinel: The Sentinel feat allows you to impede enemy movement, making you an efficient battlefield controller.

1) Trickster's Deception - Trickery Domain Cleric

Baldur's Gate 3 - Tiefling (Image via Larian Studios)

For those who appreciate cunning and illusion, the Trickster's Deception build focuses on the Trickery domain Cleric. This build excels at manipulating enemies and assisting allies through stealth and trickery.

Subclass - Trickery Domain: The Trickery domain specializes in illusion and deception magic. Abilities like Blessing of the Trickster and spells such as Charm Person and Mirror Image enhance your ability to control encounters.

Race - Tiefling: Choosing the Tiefling race grants charisma bonuses and Hellish Resistance to fire damage. The innate Thaumaturgy cantrip complements the Trickery domain's theme.

Abilities - Charisma and Dexterity: Emphasize Charisma for your spellcasting and Dexterity for improved armor class and ranged combat capabilities.

Skills - Stealth and Deception: Master the art of Stealth to infiltrate enemy lines and Deception to manipulate interactions in your favor.

Feats - Skulker: The Skulker feat allows you to remain hidden when lightly obscured and improves your ranged attacks, enhancing your trickster abilities.

In summary, Baldur's Gate 3 provides extensive possibilities when it comes to creating Cleric builds, enabling gamers to finely customize their characters according to their liking.

Approach your expedition into the realm of Baldur's Gate 3 secure in the knowledge that the Cleric build you opt for will prove to be a valuable asset to your party of adventurers.