Top 5 Greatswords in Skyrim

Skyrim is all about exploring vast wildernesses sprinkled with formidable foes. Every wrong turn could prove detrimental. Thus, players must be ever-ready to mow down whatever threat crosses their path. When it comes to close-quarter melee fights, one of the most effective weapons of choice is the greatsword. A greatsword is a gargantuan slab of metal, carefully hammered into a fantastic tool players can use to damage their enemies.

There is a wide variety of greatswords that Skyrim has to offer, and it might get confusing as to which one is better than its competitor.

Top 5 greatswords that will help anyone looking to conquer the terrain of Skyrim

5) Glass Greatsword

The Glass Greatsword, like all the other weapons on this list, is a double-handed weapon in Skyrim. It is probably one of the better-looking greatswords in this list and the entirety of Skyrim. There are two variants of the Glass Greatsword:

Unenchanted

Enchanted

Players can encounter the Former after reaching level 27, whereas the latter will start being available at the next level. Those who reach these levels can acquire it from Jorrvaskr Living Quarters, where it is kept in a case near Kodlak’s room.

This sword has a base damage of 21; thus, players must ensure they land every shot, as it does not have the fastest attack speed. Every strike makes a difference.

4) Ebony Greatsword

Based on its design, players don't usually feel it's a formidable weapon on the battlefield. But one should never judge something by its appearance. It has a base damage output like the Glass Greatsword and is a bit easier to obtain as players can acquire it from sellers cheaply or by killing Enemies that already have it.

It has a base damage of 22 and performs almost identically to the Glass Greatsword, as they both have similar weights. However, the higher damage output gives Ebony an upper hand in combat.

3) Stalhrim Greatsword

This is one of the finest-looking greatswords available in the game, and players who have the Dragonborn DLC can acquire them from random loot in crates or by purchasing them from people that sell them:

Baldor Iron-shaper from the village of Skaal

Glover Mallory from Raven Rock

This is a blade that delivers amazing performance coupled with sharp features. With a base damage of 23, it packs a serious punch when used on the battlefield, and just like other Stalhrim Commodities, this sword enables the Frost Damage and Chaos Damage charms to be 25% more effective.

2) Daedric Greatsword

Like all the previous entries, this is a double-handed weapon too. The Daedric Greatsword is a gnarly-looking blade, as if Satan himself had designed it, and is mostly used by Dremora. Its edges are serrated, and it has a red glow on its buttocks, characteristic of Daedric Weapons.

Upon reaching level 27, players can find this weapon as random loot in chests, although it would be rare. It can also be bought from blacksmiths and General Merchants. After killing Revered or Legendary dragons, players can get this greatsword as random loot.

With a base damage of 24, it is one of the hardest-hitting greatswords in all of Skyrim, and with its amazing looks, this blade is loved by both players and critics alike.

1) Dragonbone Greatsword

Unsurprisingly, with the highest damage output of 25, Dragonbone Greatsword is the best in Skyrim. Players who own the Dawnguard DLC can get their hands on this blade.

Players at high levels can get this weapon by defeating the Keepers of South Cairn. When upgrading it with a Dragonbone, the improvement can be doubled with a Dragon Armour Perk. Even though it is not the best-looking sword in Skyrim, it is undoubtedly one's best friend in combat.

