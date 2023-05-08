Top 5 offline sports games to play on Mobile (2023)

Mobile gaming has come a long way in recent years. Although sports games on mobile devices lag behind other platforms like PC or PlayStation, they are slowly but steadily catching up fast. They have become more immersive and realistic than ever before. Whether you are a fan of football, basketball, or tennis, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the Play Store.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five sports games where you can play offline in one piece in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices and views

Best sports games for Android devices in 2023

1) Fifa Mobile

Fifa Mobile is the official soccer game for mobile devices from Electronic Arts. As the mobile adaption of the world’s bestselling sports game franchise, Fifa Mobile is a pretty masterful adaption in its own right. In addition to the German Bundesliga, La Liga, EPL, and the Italian Serie A, the title also features the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where you can try your luck managing top international teams.

The game offers top-notch controls and sleek graphics for a mobile adaption, and any sports game fanatic must definitely try out Fifa Mobile at least once.

2) Real Cricket 22

There are plenty of cricket games around on Android devices, but nothing comes close to Real Cricket 22 in terms of offering a complete cricketing experience right from batting and bowling to fielding.

The Real Cricket franchise had been knocking on the doors for quite a few years, and it seems that this game has provided users with a complete and immersive cricketing experience.

The game contains licensed grounds, commentary in Hindi and English from popular commentators’ voices to add to the realism, and superior graphics. In addition, there are 500 different variations of batting shots, which ensures that the gameplay doesn’t feel monotonous and repetitive.

3) Virtua Tennis

One of the best Tennis games you can play on your Android devices for free, Virtua Tennis is an adaption of the old Tennis game made by SEGA. The title may not have the highest-quality graphics, but the gameplay stands out.

You can create your own Tennis prodigy and go on a World Tour, compete against other rivals and popular tennis players of the last decades in Grand Slam titles and Majors. Plenty of different types of shots are on offer, and the entire gameplay is about executing the correct timing and decision making.

4) WWE Mayhem

In WWE Mayhem, players get to take control of some of the biggest names in wrestling history, which includes the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and John Cena, amongst many other prominent wrestlers. With top-notch graphics, players can recreate some of the most iconic wrestling moves and actions in a fun and engaging way.

In addition to controlling iconic superstars, WWE Mayhem also offers various game modes, including a multiplayer mode where players can compete against other wrestling fans from across the globe. The title frequently updates its content with new events, challenges, and characters, keeping the gameplay fresh and exciting so you never get bored.

5) NBA2K Mobile

Being the official NBA game for Android devices, NBA2K Mobile features all the licensed teams and their roster of superstars. Players can collect player cards to create their own dream team and enjoy smooth passes and dribbling in an immersive basketball experience never seen on mobile devices before.

The best part is that NBA 2K Mobile has an impressive soundtrack featuring top artists such as Post Malone, Travis Scott, and many more. With its immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and fresh content, it is a must-play for any sports game enthusiast.

