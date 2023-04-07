5 best mobile cricket games to play in April 2023

Cricket games are gaining popularity in the mobile gaming industry. This is partly because cricket is India's most popular sport, with millions of fans turning in to cheer on their favorite players and teams during domestic league and World Cup events. Numerous game developers have created the finest cricket games for Android phones and iPhones to provide an authentic and immersive experience in which players are placed in the shoes of a cricketer. They may practically participate in the sport, whether alone or with others.

Since cricket is enjoyed by fans worldwide, the player base for cricket games keeps increasing alongside the number of titles released for fans to relish the sport.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Cricket League and 4 other cricket games can be played in April 2023

If you are a fan of cricket and are looking for some of the best cricket games to play this year, the following are highly recommended:

1) Epic Cricket - Big League Game

Epic Cricket (Image via Dolby Games)

Epic Cricket was developed by Nazara Technologies and is one of the highest-rated cricket games on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The developers created it to provide cricket fans with the most comprehensive, realistic, and immersive experience ever.

The finest aspects of the game include HD visuals with life-like players, complete match commentary, a full repertoire of contemporary batting and bowling techniques, and nations that participate in the sport.

Last but not least, Dolby Atmos technology has been integrated into the game, delivering the best sound experience while playing. This feature is not yet available in other cricket games.

2) World Cricket Championship 3

World Cricket Championship 3 (Image via Nextwave Multimedia)

World Cricket Championship 3 is one of the most popular cricket games for mobile that brings the sport to life via cutting-edge gameplay features, realistic visuals, exciting animations, and multiplayer options. Real-time motion capture of cricketers and professional commentary from Australia's Matthew Hayden and India's Aakash Chopra are also some of the game's added features.

You may create your own teams, play in career mode, simulate batting, bowling, and fielding, compete in tournaments with other players, and much more. This game is recommended if you want easy controls and a dynamic AI that can help you improve your abilities.

3) Real Cricket GO

Nautilus Mobile developed Real Cricket GO to deliver the best cricket experience for low-end mobiles. The game runs smoothly even on 512 MB RAM devices and is an excellent alternative to Real Cricket 22.

You can participate in international tournaments and play against your friends through various multiplayer options. The game is explicitly optimized for low-end mobiles and is recommended if your mobile has lower RAM.

4) Cricket League

Cricket League (Image via Miniclip)

Developed by Miniclip, Cricket League is a free-to-play mobile cricket game with quick 2-over matches that can be played against your friends or other players worldwide. It features 25 unlockable characters and some of the most famous cricket stadiums worldwide as options.

You can also create your dream teams and compete in tournaments to level up quickly. Cricket League is highly recommended if you want to play quick matches on the go and experience the best graphics with the most straightforward controls.

5) Stick Cricket Live

Stick Cricket Live (Image via Stick Sports)

Stick Cricket Live is a 3D multiplayer cricket game that allows you to play 1v1 matches in real-time and stunning 3D stadiums worldwide. Your primary objective here will be to outscore your opponent, which can be done by upgrading your bowlers and earning kitbags to unlock new bats.

Additionally, you can sign into the game with your Facebook account and compete in 1v1 matches with friends who also play Stick Cricket.

