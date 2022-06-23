World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) new June update: Release date, Billion Cheers Jersey, and Urdu commentary

The World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) has come up with a new update that offers players digital avatars of their favorite jerseys and features Urdu commentary for the first time. The developers of the game are collaborating with MPL Sports for the new jerseys.

WCC3 is one of the most famous sports mobile games that belongs to the World Cricket Championship franchise, owned by Nextwave Multimedia. The franchise consists of WCC Lite, WCC 2, WCC Rivals, and WCC3 and has over 175 million downloads on gaming platforms.

In reference to the collaboration, the co-founder and CEO of Nextwave Multimedia, P.R. Rajendran, stated:

“We are glad to work with MPL Sports to make available the digital version of popular jerseys including the Billion Cheers and Retro among others for the in-game players."

WCC3: Two major features that have been introduced via the June update

The most important addition has been that of digital avatars of fan-favorite jerseys. The three jerseys given below will have their digital form for the first time that in-game players can acquire:

Original Billion Cheers Jersey

Original Retro Jersey

Original Training Jersey

Billion Cheers Jersey is a replica of the original and has been dedicated to fans for their unwavering support. The design of the sound wave pattern of the jersey is also inspired by the cheers of cricket enthusiasts.

In reference to the jersey, the Head of MPL Sports, Shobhit Gupta, commented:

“The MPL Sports Billion Cheers jersey is one of the most recognized and coveted pieces of sports apparel today. It will now be available in an exciting digital avatar that gamers can use to flaunt their love for the sport.”

Another feature that has been introduced to the game via the latest update is Urdu commentary. Renowned cricket commentator Tariq Saeed was brought in to cast the matches and make the game even more enjoyable for mobile gamers.

P.R. Rajendran, the co-founder and CEO of Nextwave Multimedia, was also excited about the new introduction and commented:

“With the newly introduced Urdu language commentary, we hope to give users a treat for this season.”

Aside from Urdu, here are the other commentators who have been cast in in-game matches in different languages. The details are given below:

Matthew Hayden and Isha Guha – English

Aakash Chopra and Anjum Chopra – Hindi

Abhinav Mukund – Tamil

Venkatapathy Raju – Telegu

Deep Dasgupta – Bengali

Vijay Bharadwaj – Kannada

