Aakash Chopra picks SunRisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI; names their likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Aakash Chopra has picked the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) probable playing XI as well as their likely top run-getter and highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023.

The Hyderabad-based franchise released 12 players, including last season's skipper Kane Williamson, ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. They acquired 13 players at the auction and named Aiden Markram as their captain for the upcoming edition of the league.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra picked three Indians and as many overseas players in his preferred SunRisers Hyderabad top six, stating:

"If I have to pick the playing XI - I am keeping Abhishek Sharma with Mayank Agarwal, then Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Harry Brook. That makes it your top five. Then Heinrich Klaasen at No. 6, who will be the keeper-batter."

While observing that Washington Sundar will provide batting depth to SRH, the former Indian opener added that the franchise can choose between a seamer and a spinner as their fourth overseas player based on the conditions, elaborating:

"So you will have your three overseas players at four, five and six. If you keep Washington Sundar at No. 7, you will have batting till No. 7. You can keep one overseas among the four bowlers. Here you can play either Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi or Akeal Hosein."

Chopra pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad could play three among T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi to complete their bowling attack.

"Abdul Samad can be the impact player" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's impact player options

Abdul Samad played only two matches for SRH in IPL 2022.

Aakash Chopra feels the SunRisers Hyderabad can use either Abdul Samad or one of T Natarajan and Umran Malik as their impact player, saying:

"Abdul Samad can be the impact player if this team bats second. If you bat first, you can have Abdul Samad in the XI, and then you can get a bowler as an impact player. It could be T Natarajan or Umran Malik, who can also be the impact player."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking Mayank Agarwal and Umran as the franchise's likely top run-getter and wicket-taker respectively.

"I am going with Mayank Agarwal as this team's highest run-scorer. I feel Mayank Agarwal will have a good season. Who will pick up the most wickets? It is slightly tricky - let us keep Umran Malik as the highest wicket-taker."

Mayank, who did not have a great IPL 2022 with the Punjab Kings, was acquired by SRH for ₹8.25 crore at this season's auction. Umran, with 22 scalps, was the 2016 IPL champions' highest wicket-taker last year and will want to do an encore this time around.

