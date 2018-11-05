×
Top Free High Graphics Android/iOS Games To Download In 2018

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    05 Nov 2018, 18:19 IST

Darkness Rises
Darkness Rises

The year 2018 has proved that Mobile Phones are not to be taken lightly in the field of gaming. Big companies like Bethesda, Epic games, Tencent have switched their attention towards mobile platforms. High graphics game like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds mobile, Fortnite Mobile, Rule of Survival, Darkness Rises, and many other titles have been released and many more are to come. In the vast ocean of games made available to Android and iOS users, many fans don't know which games they should play/download?

I am here to provide you all today the best trending free android games with high graphics and the best experience .

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile


PUBG
PUBG

This Battle Royale game, PUBG, showed everyone that mobile phones are also a potential gaming platforms which should be paid attention. PUBG Mobile is one of the most trending android game with over 15 million active users.


Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite
Fortnite

Fortnite is a BR game with a huge fan base. The Mobile version of Fortnite was released for iOS devices and its still in beta stages for android devices.


Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends
Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is a MOBA game, and if you are a fan of Dota 2 then this game is for you.

Google Play Description: (Source: Google Play)

"Join your friends in a brand new 5v5 MOBA showdown against real human opponents, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang! Choose your favorite heroes and build the perfect team with your comrades-in-arms! 10-second matchmaking, 10-minute battles. Laning, jungling, tower rushing, team battles, all the fun of PC MOBAs and action games in the palm of your hand! Feed your eSports spirit!

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, 2017’s brand new mobile eSports masterpiece. Shatter your opponents with the touch of your finger and claim the crown of strongest Challenger!"

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
