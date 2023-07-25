Top 3 games similar to Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has been one of the most played games ever since its release by miHoYo. It is a turn-based title where players must match the enemy's weakness to break their Toughness meter and then deal damage to defeat them. Further, it has a gacha system where fans can use character banners by spending real money or by using the currency provided in-game.

The title is populated with unique and fascinating characters that have different skills and elements. Players spend countless hours making the perfect team and fighting through demanding boss fights to reach the endgame. This article will dive into similar games that can be enjoyed while taking a break from Honkai Star Rail.

Similar games to Honkai Star Rail

3) Honkai impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is another title developed by miHoYo(Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Impact 3rd is from the same developers as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Players interested in the Honkai universe are sure to love Honkai Impact 3rd. It comprises similar characters and is an anime-style RPG.

The story follows our characters, known as Valkyrie, who are fighting the third war against the enemy known as Honkai. They have come back after centuries to attack humanity again.

The game is mainly third-person hack-and-slash with QTE (quick-time events) mechanics, where when one character uses an ultimate, another joins in the battlefield to help out. Dodging is very easy as it gives a warning before attacks.

Honkai Impact 3rd is not an open-world game. It incorporates a lot of different genres of games seamlessly such as dungeon crawling, Shoot'em up, and platforming. The game also has slice-of-life anime and manga associated with it.

2) Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Atelier Sophie 2 is the latest game developed by Gust that was released in February 2022. It is a turn-based title like Honkai Star Rail, where players get to make a team of up to six characters (Three can be kept on the battlefield and can be swapped in and out with three more). As of now, Atelier games have three trilogies and some standalone titles like Lulua and Nelke.

The story follows the main character Sophie who comes into a mysterious world known as Erde Wiege, where many people have been bought from different places and times.

The game's ultimate goal is to escape the dream world after rescuing Plachta while fighting through all the monsters. It is full of unique and exciting boss fights. We have a full in-depth review of the game for players who are looking for it.

1) Persona

Persona 4 Golden is the recommended game to enter the genre (Image via Sega)

The Persona game series started in 1996 with its first entry as Revelations: Persona. It is a series of JRPG games based in modern-day Japan owned by Sega. The Persona franchise has numerous adaptations such as anime, manga, film, novelization, and many more.

Persona 4 Golden is recommended as the entry for new players. The game takes place in the rural town of Inaba, where a series of mysterious murders are occurring related to the Midnight Channel realm. The story follows a group of students investigating these murders.

The characters in the game can project their psyche into their physical manifestation, known as Personas. They go on exploring randomly generated dungeons or go on world activities like joining school clubs, reading books, or taking part-time jobs fighting monsters known as Shadows.

Persona 4 Golden is also a turn-based game similar to Honkai Star rail and it also includes some other unique modes.