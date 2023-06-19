Top 5 heavy armor in Skyrim

In its initial stages, Skyrim's combat can appear deceptively easy, but it quickly becomes massively laborious at higher levels. Having insight regarding armor is necessary, as even those with strong variants may struggle against powerful magic users. Stronger isn’t always better, as one's playstyle determines the armor best fit for their needs.

Skyrim offers many options for heavy armor, and players must carefully invest their perks in the style that best suits their needs.

Top 5 heavy armor to wear in daily feuds on the treacherous terrains of Skyrim

5) Ebony Armor

Ebony is one of the best-designed armors in Skyrim, with a protection rating of 96. A full set can be obtained from any dead Ebony warrior. Players can also get it in the form of random merchant loot after they reach level 33 in their run playing Skyrim.

It is worth the grind, as once the complete set, obtained by killing Ebony Warriors, is kitted out with a shield, players get an armor rating of 128.

4) Falmer Heavy Armor

Like the previous entry, players must have the Dawnguard DLC if they want to obtain the Falmer Heavy Armor. Slightly better than the Ebony variant, it can be acquired when crossing paths with high-level Falmer warriors. Players can upgrade a Falmer Heavy with Chaurus Chitin. This armor also bears enchantable properties.

3) Dragonplate Armor

Players will encounter many dragons that they must slay in Skyrim, including Nahagliivn Durnehviir, Paarthurnax, and Alduin, the World Eater, to name a few. Once these dragons are killed, players can collect their bones which can be used to craft the Dragonplate Armor. It is one of the best protective gear in the game.

Players can receive this gear through random loot, which is, however, unlikely. Hence, it makes more sense to possess a Dragon Armor perk and craft it themselves at 100 smithing. The full Dragonplate armor with its shield offers a protection rating of 136.

2) Stalhrim Armor

Players with the Dragonborn DLC in Skyrim can obtain the Stalhrim Armor. With it, Bethesda introduced a new crafting item known as the Stalhrim Material that can be used to help players craft the Stalhrim Armor. Players must also have leather strips and ingots of steel and quicksilver varieties to craft the armor. They can do so once they reach level 80 of the Ebony Smithing Perk.

With a base protection rating of 102 and higher, once a full set is obtained, the Stalhrim Armour is among the most esthetically pleasing and undoubtedly one of the best-performing protective gear in the entire game.

1) Daedric Armor

Only the most dedicated grinders can get their hands on this legendary piece of protection. The Daedric Armor is one of the better-looking, if not the best-looking, armor in Skyrim, and there are a number of ways in which players can get their hands on it. It comes as a rare loot that players can obtain from legendary and revered dragons. It can also be purchased from Merchant Dremora.

At its base level, the armor boasts an astonishing protection rating of 108, while a full set can take it up to a staggering 144. However, it is fairly difficult to craft a full set as obtaining one of its key ingredients, Daedra Hearts, isn't easy. But the grind is justified, as the Daedric armor bears an air of dominance on the battlefield.

However, note that the best heavy armor in Skyrim is greatly dictated by the players’ preferences and style of play.

