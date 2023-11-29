Top 5 single-player games on Apple Arcade (2023)

Apple Arcade offers over 200 games ranging from multi to single-player titles, featuring uninterrupted gaming experience from in-game advertisement and purchases. Released on September 19, 2019, it is a video game service developed by Apple Inc. It's available through a dedicated tab of the App Store and solely runs on iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina devices.

Gamers seeking an unabated gaming experience should definitely turn to Apple Arcade and its massive catalog of games.

5 best single-player games on Apple Arcade

1) Air Twister

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 13.0 or later. iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later). Mac (requires macOS 12.0 or later). Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

Air Twister pits gamers against the universe's exotic invaders to save the planet from annihilation. Directed by the legendary creator, Yu Suzuki, and developed by YS NET Inc, this single-player title takes players in a thrilling battle as Princess Arch.

Armed with arrows and tracing graceful arcs of light, gamers face various invaders in the game's 12 stages. Furthermore, its long lineup of bosses includes 20 different creatures of the Vanguard, along with 10 unique bosses at the final stages.

2) World of Demons

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 13.0 or later. iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later). Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later). Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

Developed by Platinum Games, World of Demonds engulfs players in a fantasy world of yokai, the supernatural monsters from Japanese folklore. In this single-player title, players must assume the role of a samurai and lead an army of Yokai minions to defend the world from evil forces.

The game is themed around traditional Japanese artwork, Ukiyo-e Woodblock prints, engrossing players with its mesmerizing imagery.

3) Fantasian

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 13.0 or later. iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later). Mac (requires macOS 11.0 or later). Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

Fantasian is a single-player role-playing game developed by Mistwalker for iOS devices via the Apple Arcade service. The game is split between two series; its first part was released on April 2, 2021, followed by the second on August 13 of the same year.

Fantasian doesn't fail to produce a next-level gaming experience and carries players on an exciting adventure. Furthermore, it's designed and set around countless handcrafted dioramas, which becomes another reason to try out the unique title.

4) Grindstones

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 13.0 or later. iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later). Mac (requires macOS 13.0 or later). Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

Grindstone is a hack-and-slash puzzle battle single-player game that simply involves slaying evil creatures to make your way up toward Grindstone Mountain. Killing these vicious creatures yields grindstones used to upgrade or craft new gears. The title comprises over 200 levels and requires the gamers' utmost constancy in the game and prowess.

Each level consists of various enemies, hurdles, and awards. Moreover, as you stay longer on a single level, these deadly creatures get even deadlier, so you may want to get out of it as soon as possible.

5) Sayonara Wild Hearts

Compatible devices: iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 13.0 or later. iPad (requires iPadOS 13.0 or later). Mac (requires macOS 13.0 or later). Apple TV (requires tvOS 13.0 or later).

Sayonara Wild Hearts is one of the best games on Apple Arcade and has received thousands of positive reviews since its release in 2019. It's a music-based action game that involves riding a motorcycle, surfboarding, dance-battle, and many more exhilarating engagements. The title also features neon and vibrant lighting effects, adding beauty to its visuals.

Split into 23 levels, this rhythmic title dives into a surrealistic alternative reality wherein players control the main character and travel through the landscape, crossing numerous hurdles.

