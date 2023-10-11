Top 5 superhero cameos in video games

Ever since Superman came out in Action Comics #1 all the way back in 1938, pop culture has transcended into a world filled with superheroes. As time went on, the roster grew extensively, and eventually, these heroes got their own TV shows, films, action figures, and, most importantly, video game adaptations. In modern gaming, there have been tons of awesome superhero video games that both fans and critics have highly acclaimed.

Spider-Man, the Injustice series, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more. But what about the games where there weren’t supposed to be any superheroes? With that in mind, we’ll be taking a peek at five video games where our favorite heroes made a guest appearance out of nowhere.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Unforgettable superhero cameos in video games

1) Spawn (Soul Calibur II)

Spawn (Image via Project Soul)

Soul Calibur has been one of the fan-favorites in the arcade-fighting genre since the game was first released. With a variety of weapon-wielding warriors, no one could have predicted Spawn's guest appearance in the game’s Xbox version.

Wielding his large battle axe that he probably uses to slay hordes of demons, Spawn came into the battlefield looking absolutely epic. The best thing about this cameo is that he looks exactly like a Soul Calibur character, making him fit right in.

2) Spider-Man (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2)

Spider-Man (Image via Neversoft)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are classics that introduce gamers to the fun of performing a barrage of tricks and combos on a skateboard without having to leave the comfort of their own homes.

It was a fun surprise when players discovered they could unlock everybody’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the game. To be doing kickflips and manuals as the webhead was a dream come true for fans of skating and comic books.

3) Batman (Revenge of Shinobi)

Batman (Image via Overworks)

In the original 1989 release of Revenge of Shinobi, Batman and Spider-Man were both boss battles you could engage in. However, due to the copyrights that these characters had, eventually, they had to remove the caped crusader from the game and replace him with a different character.

Spider-Man, on the other hand, was allowed to stay in the game after Sega added a copyright disclaimer for the beloved Marvel character.

4) The Batmobile (Rocket League)

Batmobile (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League has been a mainstay in the Esports community and gamers who truly enjoy pushing giant soccer balls and making epic goals. So it was quite a surprise for fans of the game when the iconic Batmobile made an appearance. This may not exactly be a superhero, but at least it was owned by one.

What makes this special collaboration even better is the fact that not only do you have the chance to obtain one of the famous Batmobiles, but basically all the Batmobiles that have made appearances in the films are up for grabs. Pair that with the iconic bat symbol goal explosion, and fans of the Dark Knight will surely have a blast playing the game.

5) Stan Lee (Marvel Games)

Stan Lee (Image via Insomniac Games)

Although not technically a Superhero, Stan Lee is the father of superheroes and cameos. So whenever gamers hear his voice or see him make an appearance in a Marvel video game, it truly takes their breath away, especially now after his passing.

One of his last and most iconic video game appearances came from 2018’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. Not only was it nice seeing a familiar face in the game, but his character also added to Peter and MJ’s backstory.