Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, plays Free Fire with Scam 1992 cast

Total Gaming, aka, Ajju Bhai is one of the most respectable figures in the Free Fire gaming community with astonishing numbers on his social media handles.

The gamer is the biggest name in the country's gaming industry, with over 16 million subscribers on YouTube and around 2 million followers on Instagram. He is also active on Facebook and Discord.

Ajju Bhai shares the Free Fire stage with Scam 1992 stars

Recently, Ajju Bhai had a major collaboration with the cast of the trending series, Scam 1992. The protagonists of the story, Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary, played Free Fire with the internet star.

The series consists of ten episodes and has been trending among the country's youth after premiering on 9th October on Sony Liv. It retells the events of the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta and is based on the book, The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

In the above video, these three personalities discuss the series, with Pratik Gandhi calling it "India's first financial thriller", and Shreya Dhanwanthary adding that it is currently the No 1 show in the country. Ajju Bhai added that he found the musical score addictive.

When Ajju Bhai asked them about their knowledge of the stock market before and after the series, Pratik Gandhi replied that it seemed very difficult earlier. However, after the series, he realized it is a good place for long-term investments rather than speculations and short-term investments.

Ajju Bhai joked by saying that his father told him investing in the share market will make him live even without wearing clothes.

With a lot of funny talk while playing Garena's Free Fire, the game ended with a 16-kill Booyah.

