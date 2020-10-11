Total Gaming, aka ajjubhai, is a popular content creator from India. If you are an avid Free Fire follower, you are likely to know him.

He runs two of the most popular Indian gaming channels – Total Gaming and Total Gaming Live. The channels have 13.9 and 3.66 million subscribers respectively.

In his main channel, he generally posts content related to the quick-paced battle royale while in the latter, he live streams several games like Minecraft. In one of his recent videos, he built the L-shaped house of Free Fire in Minecraft.

In this article, we will discuss about the same.

Total Gaming creates Free Fire’s L-shaped House in Minecraft

Minecraft is still quite popular in the gaming community even though it was released over a decade ago. With the recent announcement of the ‘Caves and Cliffs’ update, it is expected that there will be a rise in the number of players playing the game.

As mentioned earlier, Total Gaming created the L-shaped house in Minecraft. For those of you who do not know what the L-shaped house looks like in Free Fire, here’s a picture of it:

L-shaped house in Free Fire

Total Gaming started creating the house in a video that he released about three days ago where he built the building’s base. You can see that video here:

In his recent video, he was almost done building the house except for the upper portion. It is expected that in his next video, i.e., episode 3, he’ll finish the entire house.

Towards the end of his latest video, Total Gaming stated that after completing the L-shaped house, he is set to do some farming and build several other kinds of stuff.

You can check out his video below:

Total Gaming's YouTube channels

As mentioned earlier, Total Gaming runs two YouTube channels. He initially started creating content in December 2018, and since then he has uploaded videos regularly. Following are the links to his channels:

Total Gaming's social media accounts

Total Gaming has Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. You can click on the links given below to check his profiles.

