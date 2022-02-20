Total War: Warhammer III, Madden NFL 22, and more new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022

Xbox Game Pass is adding more to its extensive list, and while some might not seem that exciting, there are quite a few hits mixed in.

Xbox Game Pass, a subscription-based service, has firmly established itself as the best value for money in modern-day gaming. For a monthly fee, Xbox brings top-tier AAA games on day 1 for players to jump in.

As a subscription service, new games are added to the service every month. After bringing games like Edge of Eternity, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, February 2022 is bringing more games to the Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022: Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud), Alice: Madness Returns, and more

With Hitman Trilogy, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition for console and PC, January 2022 was an amazing month for the Game Pass. Compared to that, February 2022 might seem a bit toned down, but the service is still putting out some impressive titles.

The first half of the month brought some amazing indie titles, such as Besiege, Edge of Eternity, Skul: The Hero Slayer, The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition.

The new games coming to Game Pass in February 2022 are

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play

Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox

Galactic Civilizations III (PC) ID@Xbox

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) EA Play

Alice: Madness Returns (PC) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (PC) EA Play

Peggle Nights (PC) EA Play

The biggest addition is, of course, Total War: Warhammer III. The third Total War title based on the Warhammer franchise ties up the trilogy and concludes the epic saga.

The other major addition is, of course, Madden NFL 22. After the nail-biting Super Bowl LVI match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, and a generation-defining halftime show, who doesn’t want to jump on the field and score some goals.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in February 2022

While the addition of new games is always amazing, the unfortunate side of the subscription model is that some games will leave the service as well. At the end of February 2022, the four games leaving the service are:

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console)

Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud and Console)

Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, alongside cloud streaming on all devices.

