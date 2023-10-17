Tower of Fantasy free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Tower of Fantasy delivers an exhilarating gaming adventure thanks to its extensive array of demanding quests. This title debuted on December 16, 2021, and quickly gained immense popularity, garnering a favorable response from the gaming community. It's not limited to just PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC; you can also enjoy it on mobile devices. The game boasts a vast open-world environment teeming with many engaging activities, ensuring a highly enjoyable gaming experience.

In the vast open-world environment of Tower of Fantasy, where a plethora of activities await, your survival and ability to conquer challenges greatly depend on acquiring essential items. These include potent weapons, in-game currency, and other helpful resources. While you can acquire some of these items through exploration and completing objectives within the game, there's a fantastic opportunity to obtain a substantial quantity of items for free using special codes.

This article offers insights into the free Tower of Fantasy codes available for October 2023, providing you with steps to redeem them.

Here are the free codes for Tower of Fantasy (October 2023)

Please remember that with each new addition of codes, the previous ones will expire. Tower of Fantasy may also release new codes for November 2023 and beyond, so it's crucial to act quickly when redeeming them.

Here are the new codes and their corresponding items for Tower of Fantasy in October 2023:

MYTOFYEAR: x50 Dark Crystal, Gold Nucleus, and x5 Weapon Augmentation Box II.

TOFBRVIP: x50 Dark Crystal and Gold Nucleus.

TOFHBD: x50 Dark Crystal, x5 Random Weapon Augment Kit, and Gold Nucleus.

TOFHAPPYBDAY: x50 Dark Crystal, x5 Random Weapon Augment Kit, and Gold Nucleus.

TOFSEAANNIVERSARY: x50 Dark Crystal and Gold Nucleus.

TOF1STSPGIFT: Get a Special Voucher.

TOF1STANNIV: Get a Special Voucher.

SHIRLI0811NEMESIS: x50 Dark Crystal.

0811GENTOU1ST: Get a Special Voucher.

ZEKE0808MYOUKEI: x50 Dark Crystal.

TOFGALAXY: An Avatar Frame, Galaxy Gamer Title, x3 Gold Nucleus, and x20 SR Relic Shard Box.

YOUKINNOBAKA: Red Nucleus, x2 Gold Nucleus, and x2 Proof of Purchase.

Link2Domain9: Domain 9 Voyager Title, x3 Red Nucleus, Special Voucher, Fortress Combat Equipment Box, Signet III, x80 Weapon Development Material Box I, and x60,000 Gold.

LETSGODOMAIN9: x50 Dark Crystal, Gold Nucleus, and x5 Weapon Augmentation Box II.

How to redeem codes for Tower of Fantasy (October 2023)

Redeem codes for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Tencent Games)

Follow these steps to claim the codes:

Begin by launching the game. Then, navigate to the Rewards page on the top-right corner of your screen.

page on the top-right corner of your screen. Next, select ' Exchange ,' and input the provided codes into the ' redeem via code ' box.

,' and input the provided codes into the ' ' box. Once you've entered the codes, click 'confirm', and you will promptly receive all the bonus content.

When you use all of these codes, you'll be rewarded with a generous assortment of in-game items without any cost. Certain codes may also grant you a Special Voucher, potentially containing exclusive items. Additionally, when entering the codes, ensure that you adhere to the specified format, which includes uppercase letters and numbers.