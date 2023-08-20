Tower of Fantasy Tier List (August 20, 2023)

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing title developed by Hotta Studio for PC and mobile devices. It lets players customize their avatars, collect Simulacra or playable characters along with their weapons and fight enemies. New weapons are obtainable from the in-game gacha system called Special Orders.

They possess upgradable abilities, unique skills, passive elemental types, roles, and rarity. The developers at Hotta Studio have released over 20 weapons for players to use. This article ranks each in a tier list according to their battle prowess in the current meta. Read on to find the Tower of Fantasy’s tier list of Simulacra and weapons for August 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

All Tower of Fantasy Simulacra and weapons ranked (August 2023)

Tower of Fantasy all simulacra and weapons ranked for August 2023. (Image via Hotta Studio)

In Tower of Fantasy, you must pull weapons from the in-game gacha to use in battles instead of drawing characters. And the weapon you pull comes with attached skins called Simulacra. You can equip three weapons at a time and use them interchangeably.

Whether you use Simulacra or not does not affect your combat power. You can awaken their unique passive called Traits by giving them gifts. However, these unique Traits are helpful only while exploring the open world and provide passive buff in combat.

Weapons are the heart of combat and come in varying rarity from R, SR to SSR. R rarity has no unique traits or constellations; SR rarity only has constellations, and SSR rarities possess both in this mobile gacha title.

You can perform Normal Attack, Dodge, Discharge, and Skill with them in this MMORPG title. Each weapon has one of these roles: DPS, Defense, and Support. Additionally, they have elements that give an advantage over enemies, depending on their nature. Here is the list of elements and their effect:

Flame: Burns enemies for eight seconds.

Burns enemies for eight seconds. Ice Shell: Freezes enemies for two seconds and applies frostbite for six seconds.

Freezes enemies for two seconds and applies frostbite for six seconds. Volt: Paralyzes enemies for one second and electrifies for six seconds.

Paralyzes enemies for one second and electrifies for six seconds. Grievous: Attacks enemies with 137% attack damage, making the target grievous for seven seconds.

That said, here is the tier list of all weapons and Simulacra for August 2023.

SS-tier

King and his weapon Scythe of Crow in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The Simulacra and weapons in the SS tier are most robust in the current meta of this mobile gacha title. No other weapon and Simulacra stand a chance against them. By upgrading, you can defeat any enemy with them.

King and his weapon Scythe of Crow

Nemesis and her weapon Venus

Samir and her weapon Dual EM Stars

Crow and his weapon Thunderblades

Claudia and her weapon Green Blade

Cobalt-B and her weapon Flaming Revolver

Alyss and her weapon Immortal Wings

Fiona and her weapon Moonstar Bracelet

Umi and her weapon Mobius

Marc and his weapon Dawn

Rubilia and her weapon Lost Melody

Liu Huo and her weapon Pine Comet

S-tier

Cocoritter and her weapon Absolute Zero in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

With these tier weapons in your roster, you can easily defeat most of the world bosses you face in Towe of Fantasy. They are more potent than any other characters but are weaker than the SS-tier fighters. Here is the tier list:

Cocoritter and her weapon Absolute Zero

Tsubasa and her weapon Icewind Arrow

Frigg and her weapon Balmung

Lin and her weapon Shadoweave

Ruby and her weapon Spark

Saki Fuwa and her weapon Heartstream

Lyra and her weapon Vespers

Annabella and her weapon Cross Sniper

Fenrir and her weapon Gleipnir

Lan and her weapon Vermilion Bird

Baiyueki and her weapon Alaya

A-tier

Huma and her weapon Molten Shield V2 in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

Although obtaining higher-tier characters and weapons is the best way to win the game conveniently, the ones in A-tier should not be overlooked. Indeed they are average, but upgrading them at every opportunity can help you be more potent in battles. Here is the tier list:

Huma and her weapon Molten Shield V2

Ming Jing (Zeke) and his weapon Onyx Tortoise

Meryl and her weapon Rosy Edge

Zero and his weapon Negating Cube

Shiro and her weapon Chakram of the Seas

Tiang Lang and his weapon Powerbreak

Icarus and his weapon Precious One

Gnonno and her weapon Little Hurricane

B-tier

Bai Ling and her weapon Nightingale's Feather in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

It’s in your best interest to leave these characters untouched. They are the weakest Simulacra and weapons in the current meta and are best suited for beginners understanding the gameplay. Below is the list of B-tier characters and weapons in this RPG:

Bai Ling and her weapon Nightingale’s Feather

Ene and her weapon Pummeler

Pepper and her weapon Staff of Scars

Echo and her weapon Thunderous Helberd

Hilda and her weapon The Terminator

It’s important to note that the tier list changes with every update the title receives. The developers at Hotta Studio regularly introduce new simulacra and weapons, whereas buffs or nerfs some existing ones. It causes a shift in the power of the meta, which changes the tier list.