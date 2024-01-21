Tower of Fantasy tier list (January 2024)

The Tower of Fantasy tier list guides you in choosing the best characters to build and upgrade to progress the story smoothly. It ranks all Simulacra with their preferred weapons according to their utility in the current meta. The gacha title features a roster of over 40 playable Simulacra and Weapons, which keeps expanding with every update.

The latest addition was Brevey Simulacra and her Weapon, Pactcrest Metz, in the version 3.5 update on January 9, 2024. That said, this article provides a complete Tower of Fantasy tier list for the global server for January 2024.

King - Scythe of the Crow and Samir - Dual EM Stars top the Tower of Fantasy tier list for January 2024

All Simulacra and weapons are categorized into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers in this Tower of Fantasy tier list. Like other gacha tier lists, the SS tier includes the Simulacra and weapons that can obliterate enemies on your path and help you breeze through stages. On the contrary, the C tier lists those irrelevant in the current meta and perform poorly in fights.

SS-tier

King with his Scythe of Crow weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The Simulacra and weapons ranking at the SS tier in this Tower of Fantasy tier list outperform every other in the current meta. They can dish out significant damage even in their base form.

King - Scythe of the Crow

Nemesis - Venus

Samir - Dual EM Stars

Crow - Thunderblades

Claudia - Guren Blade

Cobalt-B - Flaming Revolver

Alyss - Immortal Wings

Fiona - Moonstar Bracelet

Umi - Mobius

Marc - Dawn

Rubilia - Lost Melody

Rubilia - Liu Huo

Nan Yi - Purple Bamboo

Brevey - Pactcrest Metz

S-tier

Cocoritter with her weapon Absolute Zero in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The second-best units are listed in the S-tier rank of this Tower of Fantasy tier list. Although less robust than the ones in the SS category, they can become as powerful with proper upgrades and the best equipment.

Cocoritter - Absolute Zero

Tsubasa - Icewind Arrow

Frigg - Balmung

Lin - Shadoweave

Ruby - Spark

Saki Fuwa - Heartstream

Lyra - Vespers

Annabella - Cross Sniper

Fenrir - Gleipnir

Lan - Vermilion Bird

Baiyuekui - Alaya

A-tier

Ming Jing with Onyx Tortoise in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The A-tier Simulacra and weapons of Tower of Fantasy aren’t as robust as SS and S-tier ones. However, they can provide maximum utility with maxed-out upgrades and higher rarity equipment.

Huma - Molten Shield V2

Ming Jing - Onyx Tortoise

Meryl - Rosy Edge

Zero - Negating Cube

Shiro - Chakram of the Seas

Tian Lang - Powerbreak

Icarus - Precious One

B-tier

Bai Ling and its weapon Nightingale's Feather in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The B-tier units can help you clear early and mid-game stages. You should obtain the ones ranking at SS, S, and A tier units rather than invest your resources in them.

Gionno - Little Hurricane

Bai Ling - Nightingale’s Feather

Ene - Pummeler

Pepper - Staff of Scars

C-tier

Hilda with her The Terminator weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The units ranking at the C-tier of this Tower of Fantasy tier list are the poor performers in the current meta. Even with proper upgrades, they don’t help you clear the content. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay.

Echo - Thunderous Helberd

Hilda - The Terminator

It’s worth noting that the rankings of existing Simulacra and weapons change with every update the title receives. Hotta Studio regularly updates the title, introducing new Simulacra and weapons, and adjusts the skills of existing ones, which causes fluctuations in their ranks and changes the tier list.