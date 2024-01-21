Tower of Fantasy tier list (January 2024)

The Tower of Fantasy tier list guides you in choosing the best characters to build and upgrade to progress the story smoothly. It ranks all Simulacra with their preferred weapons according to their utility in the current meta. The gacha title features a roster of over 40 playable Simulacra and Weapons, which keeps expanding with every update.
The latest addition was Brevey Simulacra and her Weapon, Pactcrest Metz, in the version 3.5 update on January 9, 2024. That said, this article provides a complete Tower of Fantasy tier list for the global server for January 2024.
King - Scythe of the Crow and Samir - Dual EM Stars top the Tower of Fantasy tier list for January 2024
All Simulacra and weapons are categorized into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers in this Tower of Fantasy tier list. Like other gacha tier lists, the SS tier includes the Simulacra and weapons that can obliterate enemies on your path and help you breeze through stages. On the contrary, the C tier lists those irrelevant in the current meta and perform poorly in fights.
SS-tier
The Simulacra and weapons ranking at the SS tier in this Tower of Fantasy tier list outperform every other in the current meta. They can dish out significant damage even in their base form.
- King - Scythe of the Crow
- Nemesis - Venus
- Samir - Dual EM Stars
- Crow - Thunderblades
- Claudia - Guren Blade
- Cobalt-B - Flaming Revolver
- Alyss - Immortal Wings
- Fiona - Moonstar Bracelet
- Umi - Mobius
- Marc - Dawn
- Rubilia - Lost Melody
- Rubilia - Liu Huo
- Nan Yi - Purple Bamboo
- Brevey - Pactcrest Metz
S-tier
The second-best units are listed in the S-tier rank of this Tower of Fantasy tier list. Although less robust than the ones in the SS category, they can become as powerful with proper upgrades and the best equipment.
- Cocoritter - Absolute Zero
- Tsubasa - Icewind Arrow
- Frigg - Balmung
- Lin - Shadoweave
- Ruby - Spark
- Saki Fuwa - Heartstream
- Lyra - Vespers
- Annabella - Cross Sniper
- Fenrir - Gleipnir
- Lan - Vermilion Bird
- Baiyuekui - Alaya
A-tier
The A-tier Simulacra and weapons of Tower of Fantasy aren’t as robust as SS and S-tier ones. However, they can provide maximum utility with maxed-out upgrades and higher rarity equipment.
- Huma - Molten Shield V2
- Ming Jing - Onyx Tortoise
- Meryl - Rosy Edge
- Zero - Negating Cube
- Shiro - Chakram of the Seas
- Tian Lang - Powerbreak
- Icarus - Precious One
B-tier
The B-tier units can help you clear early and mid-game stages. You should obtain the ones ranking at SS, S, and A tier units rather than invest your resources in them.
- Gionno - Little Hurricane
- Bai Ling - Nightingale’s Feather
- Ene - Pummeler
- Pepper - Staff of Scars
C-tier
The units ranking at the C-tier of this Tower of Fantasy tier list are the poor performers in the current meta. Even with proper upgrades, they don’t help you clear the content. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay.
- Echo - Thunderous Helberd
- Hilda - The Terminator
It’s worth noting that the rankings of existing Simulacra and weapons change with every update the title receives. Hotta Studio regularly updates the title, introducing new Simulacra and weapons, and adjusts the skills of existing ones, which causes fluctuations in their ranks and changes the tier list.