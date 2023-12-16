Tower of Fantasy tier list (December 2023)

Tower of Fantasy is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Hotta Studio. It is set in the futuristic world of the planet Aida. You can summon weapons from the in-game gacha system to fight against enemies and bosses in the title. You also get characters called Simulacra with weapons.

Hotta Studio regularly introduces new Simulacra and weapons, the latest being Nin Yan and her weapon, Purple Bamboo, in the version 3.40 update.

This article ranks all Tower of Fantasy Simulacra and their respective weapons according to their battle prowess to help you choose which one to use in the current meta.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Na Yin, with her Purple Bamboo weapon, is atop Tower of Fantasy’s December 2023 tier list

This Tower of Fantasy tier list divides all Simulacra with their respective weapons into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other RPG tier lists, the C tier features the weakest weapons and Simulacra, while the SS tier has those who dominate the current meta.

SS tier

Nan Yin with Purple Bamboo in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The following Simulacra and weapons are best in the current meta of this MMORPG title. No world bosses or any enemy can withstand their wrath; they can obliterate almost anyone in their path. Use these units however you want; they always deliver excellent results.

Nan Yin: Purple Bamboo

King: Scythe of the Crow

Nemesis: Venus

Samir: Dual EM Stars

Crow: Thunderblades

Claudia: Guren Blade

Cobalt-B: Flaming Revolver

Alyss: Immortal Wings

Fiona: Moonstar Bracelet

Umi: Mobius

Marc: Dawn

S tier

Rubilia with weapon Lost Melody in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The S-tier Simulacra and weapons might not be as potent as those in the SS category, but they can take care of any enemy the game throws at you. However, they might face some challenges in the end-game stages, so upgrade them whenever possible.

Rubilia: Lost Melody

Liu Huo: Pine Comet

Cocoritter: Absolute Zero

Tsubasa: Icewind Arrow

Frigg: Balmung

Lin: Shadoweave

Mimi: Azure Dragon

Ruby: Spark

Saki Fuwa: Heartstream

Lyra: Vespers

Annabella: Cross Sniper

Fenrir: Gleipnir

A tier

Huma With Molten Shield V2 weapon in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The A-tier weapons and Simulacra are not the best fighters, but you can’t overlook them. If you upgrade them at the right opportunity, they can help you take down some of the mightiest foes in this gacha title. It’s worth noting that they require significant resources for upgrades.

Lan: Vermilion Bird

Baiyuekui: Alaya

Huma: Molten Shield V2

Ming Jing (Zeke): Onyx Tortoise

Meryl: Rosy Edge

Zero: Negating Cube

Shiro: Chakram of the Seas

B tier

Bai Ling with weapon Nightingale's Feather. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The B-tier units work best in early and mid-game content but struggle as you progress. Use them until you get units that rank at SS, S, and A tiers. It’s best not to invest most of your resources in them and focus on obtaining higher-tier characters.

Tian Lang: Powerbreak

Icarus: Precious One

Gnonno: Little Hurricane

Bai Ling: Nightingale’s Feather

C tier

Hilda with The Terminator Weapon in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The C-tier Simulacra and weapons are the weakest in the game and are best left untouched. Beginners can use them to understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with the gameplay.

Ene: Pummeler

Echo: Thunderous Helberd

Pepper: Staff of Scars

Hilda: The Terminator

That concludes our Tower of Fantasy tier list for December 2023.