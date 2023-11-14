Tower of Fantasy tier list (November 2023)

Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy offers an open-world MMORPG experience. Set in the distant future of Aida, this gacha title lets you create a customizable character, collect various weapons, and engage in hack-slash combat, fighting multiple enemies. It features over 30 weapons obtainable from the in-game gacha system. While summoning weapons, you also get Simulacra and transpose your customized character into them.
Simulacra cannot deal damage, and it’s your choice whether to use them or not. You can equip three weapons with unique roles and abilities and use them interchangeably.
In this article, you can find all playable Simulacra and their respective weapons in a tier list according to their battle prowess for November 2023.
Crow and Claudia rank at the top in the Tower of Fantasy tier list for November 2023
Tower of Fantasy weapons are of three types: DPS (Damage dealer), Defense, and Support. You can execute one of these four skills with them: Dodge, Normal attack, Skill, and Discharge. Furthermore, they have unique elemental types, including Physical, Flame, Frost, Volt, and Altered.
That said, below, you can find all Simulacra and their respective weapons ranked in a tier list. The ranks range from the highest SS, S, A, and B to the lowest C. Like other gacha tier lists, SS-tier Simulacra and weapons are the most potent and can handle any enemy. In contrast, the C-tier offers the weakest and does not provide any utility.
SS-tier
Weapons in the SS tier can destroy enemies swiftly in this mobile gacha title. They can help defeat any enemies, from Lesser, Elite, Boss, and World. With the following weapons equipped, you can conveniently beat the game’s content and progress swiftly.
Here are all Simulacra and weapons in SS-tier:
- Crow with Thunderblades weapon
- Claudia with Guren Blade weapon
- Meryl with Rosy Edge weapon
- Alyss with Unyielding Wing weapon
- Tian Lang with Powerbreak
- Lin with Shadoweave
- Saki Fuwa with Heartstream
S-tier
S-tier Simulacra and weapons are less potent than SS, but they can help you clear all content. However, they must be upgraded to become as powerful as SS-tier and unlock their full potential.
S-tier Simulacra and weapons are listed below:
- King with Scythe of Crow weapon
- Annabella with Cross Sniper weapon
- Nemesis with Venus weapon
- Ruby with Spark weapon
- Lyra with Vespers weapon
- Fenrir with Glephir weapon
- Lan with Vermilion Bird weapon
- Cocoritter with Absolute Zero weapon
A-tier
Simulacra and weapons with average utility are in A-tier, helping you complete early and mid-game content. They are less potent than SS and S-tier units and must be upgraded whenever possible for you to win battles using them.
Below are A-tier Simulacra and weapons:
- Fei-Se with Heavy Pistil weapon
- Cobalt-B with Flaming Revolver weapon
- Mimi with Meng Zhang weapon
- Zero with Negating Cube weapon
- Gnonno with Little Hurricane weapon
- Huma with Molten Shield V2 weapon
- Icarus with Precious One weapon
B-tier
B-tier units are best suited for beginners to this MMORPG. You can use them in early chapters to familiarize yourself with the gameplay and better grasp the meta. Use them only if you lack SS, S, or A-tier units, but ensure to upgrade them at every opportunity.
The Simulacra and weapons include:
- Rubilia with Lost Melody weapon
- Fiona with Moonstar Bracelet weapon
- Lui-Huo with Pine Comet weapon
- Shiro with Chakram of the Seas weapon
- Ming-Jing with Onyx Tortoise weapon
- Yu-Lan with Unity weapon
- Frigg with Balung weapon
- Samir with Dual EM Stars weapon
- Tsubasa with Icewind Arrow weapon
- Umi with Mobius weapon
C-tier
C-tier offers the lowest-performing Simulacra and weapons with little to no utility in this MMORPG title. You must opt to obtain unit ranking at SS, S, or A if you want an easy in-game journey.
Here are the Simulacra and weapons in C-tier:
- Echo with Thunderous Halberd weapon
- Hilda with Terminator weapon
- Bai-Ling Nightingale’s Feather weapon
- Ene with Pummeler weapon
- Pepper with Staff of Scars weapon
Note that the Tower of Fantasy tier list changes with every update the game receives. Hotta Studio introduces new weapons and Simulacra, pushing the rank of existing ones. Additionally, they buff or nerf some, altering the tier list.