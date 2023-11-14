Tower of Fantasy tier list (November 2023)

Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy offers an open-world MMORPG experience. Set in the distant future of Aida, this gacha title lets you create a customizable character, collect various weapons, and engage in hack-slash combat, fighting multiple enemies. It features over 30 weapons obtainable from the in-game gacha system. While summoning weapons, you also get Simulacra and transpose your customized character into them.

Simulacra cannot deal damage, and it’s your choice whether to use them or not. You can equip three weapons with unique roles and abilities and use them interchangeably.

In this article, you can find all playable Simulacra and their respective weapons in a tier list according to their battle prowess for November 2023.

Crow and Claudia rank at the top in the Tower of Fantasy tier list for November 2023

Tower of Fantasy weapons are of three types: DPS (Damage dealer), Defense, and Support. You can execute one of these four skills with them: Dodge, Normal attack, Skill, and Discharge. Furthermore, they have unique elemental types, including Physical, Flame, Frost, Volt, and Altered.

That said, below, you can find all Simulacra and their respective weapons ranked in a tier list. The ranks range from the highest SS, S, A, and B to the lowest C. Like other gacha tier lists, SS-tier Simulacra and weapons are the most potent and can handle any enemy. In contrast, the C-tier offers the weakest and does not provide any utility.

SS-tier

Crow with Thunderblades weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

Weapons in the SS tier can destroy enemies swiftly in this mobile gacha title. They can help defeat any enemies, from Lesser, Elite, Boss, and World. With the following weapons equipped, you can conveniently beat the game’s content and progress swiftly.

Here are all Simulacra and weapons in SS-tier:

Crow with Thunderblades weapon

Claudia with Guren Blade weapon

Meryl with Rosy Edge weapon

Alyss with Unyielding Wing weapon

Tian Lang with Powerbreak

Lin with Shadoweave

Saki Fuwa with Heartstream

S-tier

King with Scythe of Crow weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

S-tier Simulacra and weapons are less potent than SS, but they can help you clear all content. However, they must be upgraded to become as powerful as SS-tier and unlock their full potential.

S-tier Simulacra and weapons are listed below:

King with Scythe of Crow weapon

Annabella with Cross Sniper weapon

Nemesis with Venus weapon

Ruby with Spark weapon

Lyra with Vespers weapon

Fenrir with Glephir weapon

Lan with Vermilion Bird weapon

Cocoritter with Absolute Zero weapon

A-tier

Cobalt-B with Flaming Revolver weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

Simulacra and weapons with average utility are in A-tier, helping you complete early and mid-game content. They are less potent than SS and S-tier units and must be upgraded whenever possible for you to win battles using them.

Below are A-tier Simulacra and weapons:

Fei-Se with Heavy Pistil weapon

Cobalt-B with Flaming Revolver weapon

Mimi with Meng Zhang weapon

Zero with Negating Cube weapon

Gnonno with Little Hurricane weapon

Huma with Molten Shield V2 weapon

Icarus with Precious One weapon

B-tier

Rubilia in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

B-tier units are best suited for beginners to this MMORPG. You can use them in early chapters to familiarize yourself with the gameplay and better grasp the meta. Use them only if you lack SS, S, or A-tier units, but ensure to upgrade them at every opportunity.

The Simulacra and weapons include:

Rubilia with Lost Melody weapon

Fiona with Moonstar Bracelet weapon

Lui-Huo with Pine Comet weapon

Shiro with Chakram of the Seas weapon

Ming-Jing with Onyx Tortoise weapon

Yu-Lan with Unity weapon

Frigg with Balung weapon

Samir with Dual EM Stars weapon

Tsubasa with Icewind Arrow weapon

Umi with Mobius weapon

C-tier

Hilda with Terminator Weapon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

C-tier offers the lowest-performing Simulacra and weapons with little to no utility in this MMORPG title. You must opt to obtain unit ranking at SS, S, or A if you want an easy in-game journey.

Here are the Simulacra and weapons in C-tier:

Echo with Thunderous Halberd weapon

Hilda with Terminator weapon

Bai-Ling Nightingale’s Feather weapon

Ene with Pummeler weapon

Pepper with Staff of Scars weapon

Note that the Tower of Fantasy tier list changes with every update the game receives. Hotta Studio introduces new weapons and Simulacra, pushing the rank of existing ones. Additionally, they buff or nerf some, altering the tier list.